McDERMOTT — Oak Hill’s Kameron Maple found himself standing on the mountain top among qualifiers at a Division II sectional golf tournament.
Maple shot a 76, which was good enough for first place among individual qualifiers at the Elks Country Club.
He advances to Division II district tournament action on Wednesday in Williamsport at Crown Hill.
