Kameron Maple

Oak Hill’s Kameron Maple watches his shot head towards the green during sectional action in McDermott at the Elks Country Club.

 Submitted Photo

McDERMOTT — Oak Hill’s Kameron Maple found himself standing on the mountain top among qualifiers at a Division II sectional golf tournament.

Maple shot a 76, which was good enough for first place among individual qualifiers at the Elks Country Club.

He advances to Division II district tournament action on Wednesday in Williamsport at Crown Hill.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments