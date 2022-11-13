CHILLICOTHE – Fans that braved the wet and breezy conditions were treated to an exciting Region 11 football semifinal, Friday night, at Herrnstein Field in Chillicothe.
The Jackson Ironmen dropped a heartbreaker, 22-24, to the Bishop Watterson Eagles. The loss ended the Ironmen’s season at 10-3.
“I’d rather go out like that than ‘winning one too many games’ and getting blown out by 30 points,” Jacksons coach Andy Hall told WKOV-FM radio.
Jackson fought back from a 21-8 second half deficit, but its two-point conversion pass, to knot the game and take the game into overtime, was just out of the grasp of the receiver.
The Ironmen took the opening kickoff, drove ten plays and moved 80 yards, with the aid of a facemask penalty and ate up 4:13 off the clock before Cade Wolford scored on a 14-yard touchdown run. Wolford also scored on the two-point play to put Jackson up 8-0.
The Eagles answered with a 10 play, 67 yard march that took more than four and a half minutes off the clock, before AJ McAninch called his own number on a one yard touchdown dive. The extra point was added to shave the Ironmen lead to one
After a short Jackson drive was stalled, the Eagles got the ball back at the end of the first quarter. The Eagles went on another march. This one was a seven play, 65 yard drive and ended when McAninch found Brandon Trout for an eight yard touchdown strike. The PAT was booted through the uprights and the Eagles led 14-8. Neither team was able to score again before halftime and the Eagles took the six-point edge into the locker room.
After its touchdown drive, the Jackson offense had a hard time moving the ball against the stingy Bishop Watterson that averaged allowing under 13 points per contest, Jackson had ten plays on its opening drive that totaled 65 yards. Their offense managed only 65 yards the rest of the first half.
Bishop Watterson’s Ryan Rudiniski took the second half kickoff, picked up some blocks, cut back against the grain and returned the kick 90 yards to extend the Eagles to 20-8 just 16 seconds into the second half. The PAT was added to put Bishop Watterson up 21-8.
On the ensuing drive, Jackson started to move the ball, but was stopped, on a 4th down and 1 yard to go, and turned the ball back over to Bishop Watterson.
The Jackson defense stiffened up and forced a three and out and gave the offense another chance. The ensuing drive stalled and Jackson had to punt. The punt took a bounce and a roll and was downed pinning the Eagles inside their own one yard line.
On the ensuing third down play, a bad snap got past the Bishop Watterson quarterback and was rolling free in the end zone. Inexplicably, none of the Bishop Watterson players fell on the ball to take a safety. Jackson’s Drew Wiley saw the ball and pounced on it right before it rolled out of the back for an Ironmen touchdown. Jacob Winters found Braydon Stapleton on two-point play to bring Jackson within five, 21-16. with 3:05 left in the third quarter.
After a trading of possessions, the Eagles got the ball back with 10:42 to go in the game on the Jackson 37 yard line. The Eagles advanced to the Jackson two-yard line but then were flagged for holding, which pushed the out to the 18 yard line. On 3rd down goal to go from the 18 McAninch was sacked and the Eagles had to settle for a field goal attempt, Rudy Kessinger drilled the 38 yard field goal through the uprights to put Bishop Waatterson up 24-16, still only a one possession game.
As time wound down, Jackson matriculated the ball down the field, aided by a pass interference call, and was able to score on a two-you surge by Wolford with 39.8 seconds left. To tie the game and force overtime Jackson had to successfully execute its third two-point conversion of the night..
Jackson tried to hit the halfback on an out pattern in the flat, but the pass was just out of the reach of receivers’ hands and the try failed and Jackson’s bid for a comeback win came up short.
Coach Hall told WKOV-FM that was always what the two-point play was going to be.
Winters was 7-of-11 through the air for 79 yards. Wolford rushed for 108 yards.
Bishop Waterson improved to 12-1 and will face off with Bloom Carroll in the Region 11 Championship Game Friday night.
