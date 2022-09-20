WHEELERSBURG — On Friday night, the Jackson High School football team traveled to Pirates’s country to beat Wheelersburg 20-12.
Ironmen defeat Pirates
- By Alicia Caple For the Vinton-Jackson Courier
-
- Updated
- 0
At the end of the first quarter, Wheelersburg’s Connor Estep kicked a 24-yard field goal to go up 3-0. The score came on an 8-play, 35-yard drive after a Ironmen’ punt.
The next score by Wheelersburg came with 32 seconds left in the first half. Estep kicked a 37-yard field goal after a 9-play, 46-yard drive. The drive came after a 23-yard interception return by Landon Hutchinson.
The score going into the half was Jackson 0 and Wheelersburg 6.
About halfway into the third quarter, Pirates’ kicker Estep kicked a 41-yard field goal after a 9-play, 46-yard drive. Wheelersburg’s drive started after a 13-yard kickoff return by Eric Lattimore.
With less than two minutes to go in the third quarter, Jackson’s Nolan Johnson ran for a 2-yard touchdown and the extra point by Thatcher Brown was good.
The touchdown came after an 11-play, 77-yard drive that happened after a 20-yard kickoff return by Jacob Wood. The score was Jackson 7 and Wheelersburg 9.
In the opening minute of the fourth quarter, Wheelersburg responded to Jackson’s touchdown with a 37-yard field goal by Estep. The field goal ended an 8-play, 75-yard drive from the Pirates.
After Pirates kicked their kickoff into the endzone, it took one play for Jackson to score. Cade Wolford scored a touchdown after an 80-yard pass from Jacob Winters. The extra point failed, making the score Jackson 13 and Wheelersburg 12.
Ironmen scored one more time before the end of the game. Wood caught a 30-yard pass from Winters to score a touchdown, the extra point by Brown was good. The touchdown came after a 5-play, 70-yard drive, after Jackson recovered a Wheelersburg fumble.
Friday, Jackson (3-2) plays at 7 p.m. at home against Miami Trace (2-3).
End notes:
• Jackson’s quarterback went 8 of 14 on pass attempts for 210-yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.
• Wheelersburg’s quarterback Eli Jones was 4 of 10 in passing attempts for 71-yards.
• Ironmen had 13 first downs, 348 total yards, 2 punts for 71-yards, 2 fumbles, 1 turnover, and 4 penalties for 30-yards.
• Pirates had 14 first downs, 305 total yards, 1 punt for 28-yards, 1 lost fumble, 2 turnovers, and only 1 penalty for 15-yards.
