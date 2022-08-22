Ironmen dominate Chieftains in season opener

LOGAN – When Logan played Jackson in the varsity football team’s season opener a year ago, the Ironmen won handily by a score of 42-7, largely on the strength of star quarterback Jacob Winters’ four touchdowns, three on the ground and one through the air.
Friday’s opening game at home against Jackson was a similar story with perhaps a few more bright spots, as senior Winters and junior running back Cade Wolford combined to score five touchdowns in a 35-8 victory over the Chieftains. Wolford ran the ball into the end zone twice, and was on the receiving end of two long TD passes from Winters, while Winters, who has committed to play for Ohio University, ran the ball in once himself.
The Ironmen scored early and often in the first quarter, running the score up to 21-0 by the end of the period. Logan was far from giving up, however. The Chiefs played some tough defense, especially in the second half, and they also put together a couple of more than respectable drives on offense after halftime, but couldn’t turn them into points.
Jackson scored another touchdown in the second quarter after some strong pressure from the Logan defense broke up a pass play and Winters had to take it on the run, ending up in the end zone. Less than a minute into the third quarter the Ironmen scored yet again, on a run of nearly 70 yards by Wolford, putting the score at an apparently insurmountable 35-0.
Logan got the ball to inside the Jackson 5-yard line but on fourth and goal, junior quarterback Wyatt Woodgeard’s pass was broken up in the end zone, giving possession to Jackson.
The Chiefs still kept fighting, however, and managed to keep the Ironmen from getting a first down. A bad snap on the ensuing punt attempt turned into a fumble, which junior defensive lineman Avery Linton recovered in the end zone for Logan’s only score of the night. A two-point conversion put the final score at 35-8.
Logan Head Coach Mike Eddy knew coming into the game that Jackson was going to be formidable; this was a team with a whole slew of returning seniors and Winters at the helm. Still, he said, his players showed him something.
“I think the bright spot for me was really seeing the character of our team, and the fact that they played as hard as they could right up to to the final whistle,” he said. Down by three touchdowns early, he said, “it would have been real easy for those guys to just pack it in and say, ‘Well, you know, there’s no way we can win,’ but they didn’t do that… They showed a tremendous amount of heart and a great effort and continued to play to the best of their ability, and that’s something I’m really proud of them for. And I hope that they see the benefit of that, and it continues.”
In the end, the Ironmen “just ended up making big plays all night,” Eddy said. “I thought our defense played pretty well, with the exception of giving up those big 40-plus yard plays… that was really our downfall.”
Part of the Chieftains’ problem, of course, was just too much Winters. “That kid, he’s just a tremendous athlete and a great player in space. So even though he prefers to sit in the pocket and throw the ball down the field, he’s a very dangerous player using his legs once he breaks containment.” The Chiefs faced a challenge in bringing down Winters and Wolford once they got some running room, he acknowledged.
“A big reason for some of their big plays was just our inability to tackle one-on-on in the open field,” Eddy said.
Another bright spot was the progress made by new starting junior quarterback Wyatt Woodgeard. “He’s a physically and mentally pretty tough kid,” Eddy said. “It was his first varsity start at quarterback and I thought he handled that pressure pretty well. And I expect him to just continue to grow and mature as the season goes on.”
Next Friday, the Ironmen (1-0) play a home game against Ironton starting at 7 p.m. Friday.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.