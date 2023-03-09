Jackson cheer team wins big trophy

JACKSON – Ironmen’ cheerleading team conquered their rivals to achieve a second place finish at the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators State Championship.
Last week, when the team competed against seven of the best cheer teams in the state, they came home with a big trophy as OASSA State Runner-Up!
“We came home with a huge trophy! These girls make us extremely proud. Their work ethic is unmatched,” Cheer Coach Cortney Butcher said. “We practice multiple days a week and on our off days they are texting me asking if we can come in and work. They want to be good. They want to win.”
Last year this talented squad of cheerleaders competed in the AmeriCheer National Championship.
“The last two years we have really done well at competitions,” Butcher said. “This year we were undefeated until getting runner-up at state. We did compete at state four years ago and also received runner-up then. Our seniors now were freshman that year.”
Jackson’s cheer team’s choreography is original.
“A lot of teams pay to have their routines choreographed,” Butcher said. “This is super expensive. We actually have our coach Tiffany Boggs choreograph our entire routine. While at state we were also one of the few teams that were nominated for best choreography!”
The cheer captains are seniors Kendal Osborne and Hannah Merrill.
“These two ladies have always shown great leadership,” Butcher said.
There are 23 cheerleaders on Jackson’s team including seniors are McKinley Morris, Olivia Moore and Taylor Yeager.
Osborne said it was a big honor to compete at the state meet.
“It was such an honor to be able to compete against amazing teams in our state,” she said. “Being able to be a state runner-up is such a huge accomplishment for our small town.”
Merrill added, “The experience is so exciting. Being able to see the different levels of competitive cheer from all around Ohio is amazing.”
Osborne said she enjoys cheering for Ironmen.
“The best thing about cheering for Jackson High School is always having our community behind us and being our biggest supporters.
Merrill added, “The best thing about JHS cheer is being able to represent our home town. Jackson High School is amazing. The atmosphere on Friday nights with our football team and our community is unreal.”
