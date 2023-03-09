Jackson cheer team wins big trophy

Check out the size of that state runner-up trophy that was won at the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators State Championship!

Back row: Jaycie Yeager, Braylee Lyons, Keirsten Snyder, Kami Muncy, Lexi Butcher, Mattie Robbins, Riley Kilgour and McKinley Lezon

Middle Row: Gabby Palm, Emily Wiggins, Ali Rippeth, Olivia Taylor, Bryn Denny, McKinley Riley, Abi Baker, Kendal Osborne and Gracey Spradlin.

Front row: McKinley Morris, Taylor Yeager, Olivia Moore, Hannah Merrill, Lexi Helman, Bryn Tripp and Grace Icenhower

 Photo by Cortney Butcher

JACKSON – Ironmen’ cheerleading team conquered their rivals to achieve a second place finish at the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators State Championship.


