Jackson High School’s Ironmen’ cheerleading team defeated 42 teams from across the nation to achieve victory as Americheer Internationals Game Day Building Champions and Overall Grand Champion in the Game Day and Traditional competition last weekend in Orlando, Florida.
Jackson High School’s Ironmen’ cheerleading team defeated 42 teams from across the nation to achieve victory as Americheer Internationals Game Day Building Champions and Overall Grand Champion in the Game Day and Traditional competition last weekend in Orlando, Florida.
Photo by Cortney Butcher
Jackson High School’s cheerleading team cheers after winning top honors for the Ironmen.
JACKSON – Jackson High School’s Ironmen’ cheerleading team is the 2023 Americheer Internationals Game Day Building Champion and Overall Grand Champion for the Game Day and Traditional competition. Since the Ironmen’ cheer squad defeated 42 teams from across the nation to achieve this victory last weekend in Orlando, Florida, this talented troop is the Vinton-Jackson Courier’s Team of the Week.
“This is a HUGE honor for our girls, especially our seniors. They are two-time Game Day Building champions,” Coach Cortney Butcher said.
Butcher said the cheer team’s accomplishment is extraordinary because teams usually have different choreography and cheers when competing whereas Jackson did what comes natural – cheer for the home team.
“This year winning the overall grand champion is our biggest accomplishment,” she said. “That means we scored higher than any other teams in the Game Day Building division and traditional division. You don’t normally see a game day routine beat a traditional team in the cheer world.”
Senior McKinley Morris said she knew her team would triumph.
“It was a surreal experience. We had won our division and I was so happy, but then they announced there was a grand champion and I just knew it was us,” she said. “In my heart I knew that this team was one of the best there and we had a great chance at winning it!”
Senior statement Taylor Yeager added, “As a senior of the Jackson Competition Cheerleading team, this year’s National Competition was by far the best experience that I have ever had. The emotions were high as it was my last time stepping on the mat. But I am beyond blessed to of been apart of such an amazing team, who supports, encourages, and loves beyond measures. Taking home the title of being National Champions, and Grand Champions is unreal to me. We couldn’t have done it without, our community, family, and friends. This truly was a core memory for me, and will forever be something I cherish!”
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.