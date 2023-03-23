JACKSON – Jackson High School’s Ironmen’ cheerleading team is the 2023 Americheer Internationals Game Day Building Champion and Overall Grand Champion for the Game Day and Traditional competition. Since the Ironmen’ cheer squad defeated 42 teams from across the nation to achieve this victory last weekend in Orlando, Florida, this talented troop is the Vinton-Jackson Courier’s Team of the Week.


