Jackson Dominates Waverly

JACKSON — The Jackson Ironmen played their fourth game in six nights Saturday night in Jackson against the Waverly Tigers.
Jackson disrupted Waverly’s offensive sets and forced 25 Waverly turnovers en route to a 54-19 win.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Jackson head coach Max Morrow said. “We got a great win tonight against Waverly. It’s a little personal. Waverly is a great basketball school and last year they beat us pretty soundly in the district title game. The last two times Waverly has played us they had our number. So we wanted this one.”
The suffocating Jackson defense gave Waverly problems early. In Waverly’s first seven possessions Jackson had forced six turnovers and jumped to an 8-0 lead with 4:50 left in the opening quarter, Waverly Coach Evan Callihan called a timeout.
Waverly didn’t even get a shot attempt up until three minutes into the contest. The Tigers first point of the game came on a Ryan Haynes free throw with 1:40 left in the opening quarter. Waverly finally connected on a field goal with less than 30 seconds left in the period.
Evan Jarvis led the way for the Ironmen in the first quarter with seven points along with being involved with several Waverly turnovers. Boston Campbell and Charlie Woodard each added four points to the Jackson cause in the opening frame, along with two free throws from Ryan Seimetz. Jackson led 17-4 after one quarter.
In the second quarter, Waverly still had issues with Jackson’s in-your-face defense. With 4:20 left in the half Seimetz drained two free throws making the score 29-6. With two minutes left in the half the lead had grown to 32-8 which extended when Woodard rattled home two free throws.
Late in the half Campbell got an offensive rebound on the perimeter, drove base line and laid it up and in to make the lead 39-8. Jackson wasn’t finished yet. On the ensuing Waverly committed another, one of 19 in the first half, and Ethan O’Connor took coast to coast to give Jackson a 41-8 halftime cushion.
In the second half, with a running clock Waverly started to find some shots and played equal with Jackson in the third quarter with each team scoring nine points. Woodard had a triple in the third quarter, Campbell and freshmen Bodhi Wolford had four points.
In the fourth quarter, Jackson got a pair of hoops from Brayden Stapleton but the defense held Waverly just two points.
Jackson shot 46 percent from the field, while Waverly struggled shooting just 33 percent. Neither team shot well from deep, Jackson had a pair and Waverly had one.
Jackson had two players in double figures Campbell and Jarvis each had 13 points. A pair of freshmen Wolford and Woodard had nine and eight points respectively.
WHS 4 4 9 2 — 19
JHS 17 24 9 4 — 54
Waverly (19) — Logan Swords 1 0 0 1 2; Mason Kelly 0 0 2 1; Jamison Morton 0 1 0 0 3; Will Armstrong 2 0 0 0 4; Ryan Haynes 2 0 6 2 6; Schrader 1 0 2 1 3; TOTALS 6 1 11 4 19.
Jackson (54) — Ryan Seimetz 0 0 4 4 4; Brayden Stapleton 2 0 0 0 4; Bodhi Wolford 3 0 3 3 9; Evan Jarvis 3 1 4 4 13; Boston Campbell 5 0 5 3 13; Charlie Woodard 1 1 4 3 8; Coen Davis 1 0 0 0 2; Zander Ervin 0 0 2 1 1
TOTALS 15 2 22 14 54.
Bret Bevens is editor for the News-Watchman.
