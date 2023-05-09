Jackson track team competes at invitational

CIRCLEVILLE — Jackson High School's boys and girls teams closed out their regular season with each placing second out of six teams at the National Guard Circleville Track and Field Invitational on Friday at Circleville High School.
When Jackson competed against Circleville, Sheridan, Athens, Logan Elm and Gallia Academy, the Ironmen placed fourth and the Lady Ironmen placed fifth.
Next stop for the Ironmen was the TVC championships held Wednesday at Vinton County High School.
On the girls’ side, Athens High School’s Sophia Szolosi broke the meet record in the girls 1,600-meter run, set in 2005, by 4.33 seconds, running a personal record 5 minutes 9.57 seconds. Logan Elm’s Vera Henderly was second with a time of 5:37.51, while Sheridan’s Grace Household placed third with a time of 5:44.51.
In the 100-meter dash, Circleville’s Faith Yancey placed first with a time of 13.13 seconds, Sheridan’s Beckett Strong was second (13.66) and Athens’ Bella Sutton placed third (13.98).
In the 200-meter dash, Circleville’s Yancey placed first (26.86), Athens’ Sutton placed second (28.46) and Jackson’s Sydney Carpenter placed third (28.61).
In the 400-meter dash, Sheridan’s Strong was first (1:01.18) and Athens’ Olivia Smart and Jillian Bourque placed second (1:03.83) and third (1:05.88), respectively.
In the 800-meter run, Circleville’s Ellie Patrick placed first (2:34.18), Logan Elm’s Henderly placed second (2:37.28) and Sheridan’s Jenna Stewart placed third (2:42.19).
In the 3,200-meter run, Circleville Maddux Bigam placed first (11:40.93), Athens’ Landis Corrigan placed second (11:59.97) and Sheridan’s Nora Covey placed third (12:57.62).
In the 100-meter hurdles, Sheridan’s Claire Shriner placed first (16.94), Jackson’s Rylie Kilgour placed second (17.63) and Athens’ Alexa Reed placed third (18.02).
In the 300-meter hurdles, Sheridan’s Shriner placed first (48.39) and Athens’ Reed and Adelaide Littell placed second (51.83) and third (52.75), respectively.
In the 100-meter relay, Circleville placed first (51.46), Sheridan placed second (52.24) and Jackson placed third (52.90).
In the 200-meter relay, Sheridan placed first (1:53.72), Circleville placed second (1:55.23) and Athens placed third (1:57.45).
In the 400-meter relay, Circleville placed first (4:25.42), Athens placed second (4:34.76) and Logan Elm placed third (4:38.51).
In the 800-meter relay, Athens placed first (10:26.45), Circleville placed second (10:40.44) and Sheridan placed third (10:49.01). A state cross country finalist, Bigam built a big lead in the first lap for the Tigers. That didn’t deter the Athens’ undefeated relay team as they began to bridge the gap methodically until late in the third lap when Olivia Smart, one of the Bulldogs’ top long distance runners, grabbed the lead that Szolosi brought home in anchor leg of the relay.
In the high jump, Sheridan’s Kenzi Perkins placed first (4 feet 10 inches), Athens’ Abby Stroh placed second (4 feet 10 inches) and Logan Elm’s Claire King places third (4 feet 8 inches).
In the long jump, Circleville’s Sydney Lattimer placed first (16 feet 4.75 inches), Sheridan’s Annie Swain placed second (15 feet 11.25 inches) and Jackson’s Sydney Carpenter placed third (15 feet 5.5 inches).
In the pole vault, Athens’ Annamarie Montle placed first (10 feet 6 inches), Logan Elm’s Tayla Tootle placed second (10 feet 6 inches), and Gallia Academy’s Callie Wilson placed third (10 feet 6 inches).
In the discus throw, Sheridan’s Lily Dennis placed first (123 feet 8 inches), Logan Elm’s Maggie Wilson placed second (108 feet) and Circleville’s Haiden Donaldson placed third (89 feet 7 inches).
In the shot put, Sheridan’s Rilea Waite and Dennis placed first (35 feet 8.75 inches) and second (34 feet 9.75 inches), respectively, and Circleville’s Taegan Retherford placed third (31 feet 1.5 inches).
On the boys’ side, in the 100-meter dash, Logan Elm’s Michael Bock placed first (11.74 seconds), Jackson’s Josh Hutchison placed second (11.80) and Athens’ Anthony Sutton placed third (11.92).
In the 200-meter dash, Athens’ Sutton placed first (23.49), Jackson’s JT Hammons placed second (23.83) and Logan Elm’s Bock was third (24.12).
In the 400-meter dash, Athens’ Miles Algoud placed first (53.03), Logan Elm’s Gage Arnett placed second (54.08) and Athens’ Braedyn Ohmer placed third (54.35).
In the 800-meter run, Sheridan’s John Skinner and Hugh Sweasy placed first (2:08.70) and second (2:09.34), respectively, and Jackson’s Justin Sheets placed third (2:16.16).
In the 1,600-meter run, Sheridan swept the top three finishes, with Simon Conrad (4:42.81), Tate Ruthers (4:44.04) and John Skinner (4:44.62).
In the 3,200-meter run, Sheridan’s Alec Lackey and Isaiah Brown placed first (10:38.90) and second (10:40.12), respectively. Athens’ Abe Wooster placed third (11:38.69).
in the 110-meter hurdles, Logan Elm’s Nate Edge placed first (16.95), Athens’ Lucan Anglin placed second (17.25) and Circleville’s Zach Buitendorp placed third (18.06).
In the 300-meter hurdles, Athens’ Anglin placed first (41.52), Sheridan’s Cooper Winders placed second (42.65) and Logan Elm’s Drew Tomlinson (45.36).
In the 100-meter relay, Gallia Academy placed first (44.66), Circleville placed second (44.89) and Jackson placed third (45.33).
In the 200-meter relay, Jackson placed first (1:35.19), Circleville placed second (1:35.53) and Gallia Academy placed third (1:36.51).
In the 400-meter relay, Logan Elm placed first (3:39.02), Sheridan placed second (3:39.10) and Athens placed third (3:41.65).
In the 800-meter relay, Sheridan placed first (8:40.92), Athens placed second (9:05.27) and Jackson placed third (9:11.95).
In the high jump, Jackson’s Carson Harris placed first (5 feet 8 inches), Logan Elm’s Nate Edge placed second (5 feet 8 inches) and Jackson’s Mitchell Mapes placed third (5 feet 8 inches).
In the long jump, Athens’ Alex Pero placed first (18 feet 10.50 inches), Sheridan’s Reed Coconis places second (18 feet 10 inches) and Logan Elm’s Drew Tomlinson placed third (18 feet 6.75 inches).
In the pole vault, Circleville’s Buitendrop placed first (13 feet 6 inches), Logan Elm’s Luke Thompson placed second (11 feet 6 inches) and Circleville’s Christian Kellough places third (10 feet 1 inch).
In the discus throw, Jackson’s Trent Evans placed first (132 feet 10 inches), Logan Elm’s Hunter Kersey placed second (127 feet 11 inches) and Sheridan’s Eli Smith placed third (125 feet 7 inches).
In the shot put, Jackson’s Trent Evans and Nate O’Bryan placed first (48 feet 0.25 inches) and second (42 feet 2.50 inches), and Sheridan’s Cole Davis placed third (42 feet 1.50 inches).
