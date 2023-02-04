Jackson's Donaldson Thrills in Rio Volleyball

Rio Grande's Caden Donaldson serves up one of his two aces in Friday night's 3-0 loss to Adrian College in the RedStorm's 2023 home opener at the Newt Oliver Arena. 

 Photo by Justyce Marcum

RIO GRANDE – Adrian College never trailed in either of the first two sets and pulled away down the stretch in set three for a 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 win over the University of Rio Grande, Friday night, in non-conference men's volleyball play at the Newt Oliver Arena.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments