Jackson's Donaldson Thrills in Rio Volleyball

RIO GRANDE – Adrian College never trailed in either of the first two sets and pulled away down the stretch in set three for a 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 win over the University of Rio Grande, Friday night, in non-conference men's volleyball play at the Newt Oliver Arena.
The Bulldogs, an NCAA Division III program located in Adrian, Mich., extended the best start in program history by improving to 6-1 with the victory.
Rio Grande slipped to 2-4 with the loss.
The RedStorm trailed 5-1 out of the gate in set one and got behind 9-4 to open set two, failing to recover in either stanza.
Set three was a back-and-forth affair throughout and was deadlocked as late as 22-22, but the Bulldogs sealed the match win by scoring three of the final four winners in the stanza.
Adrian finished with a .290 attack percentage (33 kills, 13 errors, 69 swings), while also coming up with a solo block and 12 block assists at the net.
Zach Molnar led the Bulldogs with 11 kills, while Andrew Gawrisch tallied 25 assists and Jacob Rembulat had 13 digs.
Carson Bell had five block assists for AC, while Gawrisch also had four service aces.
Rio Grande finished with 23 kills and 18 errors in 65 attacks as a team (.077).
Sophomore Ethan Johnson led the RedStorm with seven kills, while also collecting one solo block and two block assists.
Junior Caden Donaldson of Jackson had six kills, three block assists and two service aces, while freshman Mitch Bartecki had 19 assists and sophomore Bobby Meifert had five digs.
Sophomores Sam Kaylor and Tyler Miller-Bross also had two service aces apiece.
Rio Grande returns to action on Tuesday when it travels to Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
First serve is set for 7 p.m. at Ariel Arena.
