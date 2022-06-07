Jackson senior Olivia Kennedy crosses the finish line during the 400-meter dash final on Saturday at the 2022 OHSAA Division II Track and Field Championships held at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
Courtesy of Bryan Walters/Gallipolis Daily Tribune
COLUMBUS — For one last time in the red and white, Jackson senior Olivia Kennedy further cemented her legacy at the OHSAA Division II Track and Field State Championships.
Racing against the best the Buckeye state has to offer, Kennedy took home sixth place in the 400-meter final in lieu to a personal best time of 57.53 seconds.
Prior to her race, community members cheered on the Northern Kentucky University commit as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office led the police escort out of town.
Yet, even prior to that ride to Jesse Owen Stadium at Ohio State University, Kennedy said that support has been felt.
“To finish out my last race, the last time I’m going to wear this Jackson uniform, it just means the world to be on the podium for my town,” she told Bryan Walters of TheGalipolis Daily Tribune. “The support I have had throughout this entire tournament has just been amazing.”
Heading into the state meet, Kennedy had the eighth-fastest time among Division II girls. She had qualified in dominating fashion at her Division II, Region 7 victory at Chillicothe earlier in May.
At that meet, she had set a new school and personal record. Over the weekend, she dropped that time another two-tenths of a second.
Kennedy finished her Jackson days with a laundry list of accolades, including school records in the 400 and 800; Frontier Athletic Conference titles in the 400, 800, 4x400; and district titles in the 100, 400, 800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.