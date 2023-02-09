CINCINNATI – The Joe Burrow Foundation (JBF) has launched a new grant application program called “Do Good” grants and will consider requests of up to $50,000. Project proposals must support the JBF mission in new and innovative ways. Specifically, the foundation is interested in supporting projects that develop new pathways for mental health protection and food insecurity that are sustainable and designed to have lasting impact.


