ALBANY — Anytime you go to a baseball field you never know what may happen. You might just stumble upon something memorable.
Jackson Jordan may remember this one for a while. The starting pitcher completed a no-hitter, helping Alexander take down Wellston 3-1 at home on Monday. Jordan allowed one run in the performance, striking out nine while allowing seven walks.
For much of the night though, it seemed as if the no-hitter would become moot. The Spartans entered the bottom of the sixth inning down 1-0 before storming out for three runs in the inning to eventually grab the win.
Overall, the Spartans only racked up four hits despite eventually securing the victory. Jared Truax led the way with two RBIs and a hit. Trent Schaad, Jordan Schulz and Jordan all recorded hits.
After walking the first three batters of the fourth inning, Jordan induced a double-play to get two outs on the board. A passed ball shortly after though would allow the only run to come in for the Golden Rockets.
After another couple of scoreless frames from Alexander, Schaad drew a walk to start the fateful sixth inning. After a strikeout from Sam Ohms, Schulz drilled an RBI single up the middle, scoring the tying-run.
After a single from Jordan, Truax ripped a two-run single to center field, giving Alexander the two-run lead going into the final inning.
Jordan would then set Wellston down in order, securing Alexander’s first win of the season.
