WELLSTON — After such a dominating start to the season, all that was left for the Athens’ Lady Bulldogs to prove was that they could handle a little bit of adversity. That adversity came on Friday in Wellston, Athens was knocked down for a little, but quickly fired back to grab a 4-2 win over the Lady Rockets, staying undefeated on the year.
Heading into the top of the fifth inning, the Lady Bulldogs were in a 1-0 hole, struggling to deal with Hannah Potts on the mound for Wellston. Following a leadoff single from Abbi Ervin, the two-out team came through once again. Olivia Banks tied the game up with an RBI double that would score Ervin, then consecutive singles from Kendra Hammonds and Kateyanne Walburn would give Athens a 3-1 lead after struggling over the first few frames.
Banks led Athens at the plate with a 3-4 day, grabbing the important RBI. Kayla Hammonds and Walburn each recorded two hits for the Lady Bulldogs.
On the mound, Ashleigh James got the win after seven innings of seven hit ball, allowing one earned run and striking out five. Potts would also go for the complete game for Wellston, allowing 10 hits and three earned runs while striking out six.
A solo shot from the Lady Rockets in the bottom of the third would give them an opening lead on the day. It wouldn’t be until the fifth inning that any other runs were scored.
After the three-run inning from the Lady Bulldogs, Athens scored their final run of the night after a Wellston error allowed Khyla Brannon to score.
The Lady Rockets were able to get one back in the bottom of the sixth but were eventually blanked in the seventh as Athens was able to secure the comeback victory, increasing their lead in the Tri-Valley Conference - Ohio.
