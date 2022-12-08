Lady Bulldogs Defeat Wellston 41-28

Wellston's strong defense forced Athens' scorers to stay out the paint.   

 Photo by Eric Decker/Vinton-Jackson Courier

ATHENS — Behind a dominant second half effort, the Lady Bulldogs grabbed their first victory of the season with a 41-28 defeat of Wellston (2-2, 0-1) on Thursday night (Dec. 1). 


Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments