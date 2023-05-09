MCARTHUR — Despite being ranked No. 1 in the state for Division II for some time now, the goals for Athens have never changed. Anytime anybody on the team, players and coaches regardless, have been asked about such goals the answer has all been the same. Athens wanted to win the Tri-Valley Conference.
The obvious choice is the one furthest down the road, but the Lady Bulldogs have been laser-focused on something that’s been eluding them for years. We mean, eluding them for no longer.
Athens secured its 20th win of the season last Thursday with a 9-1 thrashing of Vinton County on the road, but it was just more than any other win. For the first time since 2012 and only the third time in school history, Athens’ softball secured a share of the TVC-Ohio crown, completing one of the many goals set by the program this season.
Led by a 2-3 performance with three RBIs and a run from Kayla Hammonds, Athens grabbed nine hits in the win. Ashleigh James and Rylee Toadvine also grabbed two hits apiece, driving in one run each. Bailee Toadvine, Kateyanne Walburn and Abbi Ervin each had one hit apiece.
In the circle, James lasted all seven innings, allowing six hits and one run while striking out nine and allowing three walks.
As it has done for most of the season, Athens struck first in the first inning. Following a single from Bailee Toadvine to lead off the game, the center fielder would scamper around to third base on a pair of wild pitches. Kayla Hammodns would then fly out to center field, allowing Toadvine to come in with the opening run.
An RBI single from Bailey Wellman in the second would tie the game up at one for Vinton County, but the hope would last long.
In the top of the third, Bailee Toadvine would draw a walk to open up the inning before Kayla Hammonds drilled an RBI double to center field to regain the lead. A few batters later, Walburn would drop a sacrifice bunt to score the catcher.
Athens would then score two more in the following frame. Ervin would get it started with an RBI bunt single and then an RBI double off the bat of Kayla Hammodns would make it a 5-1 game midway through the fourth.
Scoring would then stall for both sides until the seventh. Following a pair of walks drawn by Olivia Banks and Kendra Hammonds, Walburn would bring in the pair with a double to right field. James would then double in Walburn before a fielder’s choice bunt from Rylee Toadvine would bring in the final run of the night.
James would then set the Lady Vikings down in order, securing the win and the ever so important TVC title.
Eric Decker is sports editor for the Athens Messenger.
