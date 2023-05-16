THE PLAINS — Nothing that’s perfect can last forever.
While Athens had already competed in the postseason, a last-minute make-up game against Wellston ruined its bid at a perfect season. Allowing six runs in the final inning, the Lady Bulldogs fell to 23-1 after a 10-6 loss to Wellston at home on Friday.
“We’re still conference champions, nothing can take that away, win or lose,” Roger Bissell, the head coach of Athens said after the loss when noting what to take away from the game. “We committed way too many mistakes. The last four games we have not played our best and we’re starting to get deep into the tournament now. Against better teams, we can’t make those mistakes.”
Using a five-run third inning, Athens was able to take a two-run lead into the seventh before ultimately faltering. The Lady Bulldogs were led by Kendra Hammonds’ 2-4 day that included a two-run home run. Olivia Banks had a bases-clearing double while Kayla Hammonds, Kateyanne Walburn and Khyla Brannon all had a hit as well.
“Hannah [Potts] is a nice pitcher and we’re going to see good pitching from here one out so it was nice to face good pitching. We had some adversity, but like I said, today’s loss means we’re not unbeaten anymore. I’ll take this loss today versus next week.”
In the circle, Banks got the start and performed well up until the final fateful inning. The senior would go all seven innings, allowing nine hits and five earned runs, striking out a pair while walking two.
Following a scoreless first inning, some sloppy defensive plays from Athens would allow Wellston to bring in the first two runs of the game. The first run would come in on a wild pitch and one more would come across after Kayla Hammonds tried to pick back at third base, hitting the runner as the ball careened off to allow one more across.
Another two would come across for Wellston in the following frame when Hannah Potts drilled a two-run shot over the left field fence, giving the Golden Rockets a 4-0 lead at the time.
From there, Athens would quickly prove why its considered one of the best in the state. After working the bases loaded, Banks stepped up and drilled a bases-clearing double down the left field line to cut into the lead. Kendra Hammonds would then step up and rip a home run over the center field fence to give Athens a 5-4 lead.
Other than an infield sacrifice fly off the bat of Bailee Toadvine, both teams would go scoreless over the next few innings as they went into the top of the seventh inning with a 6-4 advantage for the Lady Bulldogs.
Nothing perfect can last forever though. Three consecutive hits to start the top of the seventh would give Wellston the bases loaded before an RBI single would tie the game up. Two more singles and a sacrifice fly would round out scoring as Wellston took a 10-6 lead.
Athens would then go down in order in the seventh, suffering its first loss of the year.
Eric Decker is sports editor for the Athens Messenger.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.