Lady Bulldogs' XC team wins Vinton Invitational
By Miles Layton Editor
MCARTHUR – Athens’ girls’ cross country team conquered its rivals Saturday at the Vinton County Invitational.
Athens led the field with Ravenswood capturing second place and Waverly at third.
Bulldogs’ Sophia Szolosi, a ninth grader, captured first place with a time of 19:33 minutes in the 3.1-mile race against 92 runners representing at least nine schools.
Bulldogs’ ninth graders Landis Corrigan (21:11) and Olivia Smart (21:17) finished second and third respectively – at least 30 seconds ahead of their closest competition on the hilly course through fields and forests at Vinton County High School.
Other local girls' teams of note who posted top results include Vinton County who finished sixth, Wellston at eighth and Oak Hill in ninth place.
Vinton County’s Naveah Newton finished in eighth place (22:45). Other Vikings who scored points were Emma Maynard at 30th (25:05), Hollie Swaim at 32nd (25:12), Megan Durham at 38th (25:47), Ryleigh Ashmore at 58th place (28:04), Lydia Mayers at 81st (33:23) and Lexi Hamilton at 82nd place (34:28).
For the varsity boys’ race, Belpre was first followed by Fisher Catholic at second with Vinton County earning third place honors in a race with 115 runners from at least 12 schools. Jackson was fourth while Athens was fifth followed by Waverly in sixth place.
Belpre junior Blake Rodgers won the race (16:34) followed by Federal Hocking’s Evan McPherson, a junior, at second (17:11) and Waverly’s Mitch Green, a senior, earning third place honors (17:20).
Sophomore Samuel Boyd led the Vikings with a seventh place finish (17:50) with teammates who scored points Jackson Walker at 12th place (18:36); Caleb Lindner at 16th place (18:56); Hayden Reynolds at 18th place (19:07) and Aidan Porter at 29th place (19:56); Braiden Bay at 30th place (20:02); Kellen Mullins at 43rd place (20:52).
"I thought all of our runners showed a competitive spirit and raced very well Saturday. Every runner raced faster this year than they did on the course at last year's meet. The boys were a close third to both Belpre and Fisher Catholic, who are top 25 teams in Division 3," Vinton County Coach Josh Kirkpatrick said.
Griffin Peters led the Jackson Ironmen by finishing at 13th place (18:34) followed Oak Hill Oaks’ Walker Fowble at 14th place (18:48).
Jackson's Addie Wechter led the girls' team with a 21st place finish (24:21) while Ivy Gentry led the Oaks with a 44th place finish (26:11).
Nik Hill led Wellston’s Golden Rockets with a 32nd place finish (20:03) while Kimberly Aubrey led the girls' team when crossing the finish line at 28th place (25:02).
For more results, see ohiomilesplit.com
