Lady Tomcats Fall To Vinton County In Low-Scoring Affair

(#2) Jaylee Orsborne goes up to defend against Vinton County in the 10-point loss for the Lady Tomcats on Saturday afternoon.

 Photo by Eric Decker/APG Media

GLOUSTER – In a hard fought, low-scoring battle on Saturday afternoon, Vinton County walked away with a 46-36 victory over the Lady Tomcats at Trimble High School. Lakin Williams scored a game-high 13 points for the Lady Vikings while Joelle Richards led the way for Trimble with 10.


