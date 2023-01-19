Lady Vikings' Bowlers Defeat Circleville

CHILLICOTHE – The Vinton County girls’ bowling team won a close game Tuesday night against Circleville.
Vinton County beat the Lady Tigers 1435-1507 at Shawnee Lanes.
Circleville started off with a four point lead after the first game leading Vinton County 634-630. The Vikings then took a lead over the Tigers in game two with a score of 603-564. Going into the Baker Games, Vinton led Circleville 1233-1198, a slight lead of just 35 pins.
Circleville scored 125 in the first Baker Game and 112 in the second. Vinton County pulled ahead in the Baker Games scoring 139 in the first game and 135 in the second. This performance would clinch the close win for Vinton County.
The highest scorer of the night for Vinton County was Mallory Bledsoe with a series of 278. She got 142 pins in her first game and 136 in her second. The second highest scorer on the night was Jessica Wells with a series of 275. She got 143 pins in the first game and 132 in the second. The third highest scorer of the night was Olivia Schroeder with a 257 series. She got 113 pins in her first game and 144 in the second. Everyone on the team bowled a series of 209 or higher in the first two games.
Alicia Caple is sports editor for the Circleville Herald.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.