Dear reader,
The Courier takes great pride in providing robust sports coverage for all things Vinton and Jackson County. Yet, to improve on our mission, we need your help.
The flowers are beginning to bloom in southern Ohio, bringing with it the return of the “ping” from the aluminum bats and the “boom” of the starting gun. I, myself, am looking forward to getting some ballpark popcorn.
If you find yourself among the stands at Jackson, Oak Hill, Vinton County, or Wellston this spring- perhaps that’s where you can help.
We will make an effort to make it to as many games as possible, but the size of our staff does put a limit on that number.
How you can help
Writers, photographers, and stat keepers; our coverage ability would be greatly amplified with your assistance.
Those wishing to help can send their materials to our staff email, info@vintoncourier.com. You can add your own captions to photos and we will grant courtesy to the photographer. Our deadline for Wednesday’s paper would be 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
If you have any other questions, please contact me at pkeck@vintoncourier.com
