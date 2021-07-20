The Jackson County Black Sox 10U team had already won the Nation’s title a few weeks back, but they weren’t done winning just yet.
Over the following weekend, they participated in the USSSA state tournament and went a perfect 7-0 in tournament play, capturing back-to-back USSSA state championships.
They began play with the Circleville Red Hawks, and busted out 16 hits with multiple hits by Waylon Delong, Cooper Marcum, Easton Large, Collin Landrum, Pierce Kreischer, and Austin Towning for a 19-3 victory. Griffen Michael earned the win on the mound.
Though game two was much closer, the Sox beat the Miamisburg Canes for a 7-4 victory. The Sox had 10 hits with Large and Jake Gallagher having two hits each and Delong leading the team with three hits. Gallagher was lights out on the mound and got the win.
In the third pool game, the Sox would beat the Buckeye Baseball Club 15-7 as the bats came to life, as they had 14 hits. Multiple hits came from Delong, Marcum, Landrum and Towning. Large earned the win on the hill for the Sox.
The first round of bracket play matched up the Sox against Circleville again, and the Sox came away with a 9-1 win despite only 5 hits. Corbyn Smalley had a key hit which helped the run production while Gallagher pitched the entire game and only allowed one hit.
The Sox then matched up against Ohio Elite West. The Black Sox’s ability to bunt, and the addition of eight hits, led to a 9-3 win. Large was very good on the mound, only allowing three hits in six innings pitched.
It all came down to the championship game — The Black Sox against the Buckeye Baseball Club — a rematch of last year’s championship. Buckeye out hit the Sox 11-8, and the Sox went into the bottom of the last inning down 5-3.
Landrum drew a walk before Austin Towning singled to score Landrum. Then with runners on first and second, Braden Bobst had the biggest hit of the year down the right field line to score both Kuhn and Towning for the walk-off 6-5 victory and the championship.
