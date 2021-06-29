Jackson Black Sox 10U 2021

The Jackson Black Sox 10U team won a state championship this weekend in Newark. Members of the team include Cooper Marcum (Westview Elementary), Corbyn Smalley (Westview Elementary), Austin Towning (Westview Elementary), Braden Bobst (Westview Elementary), Jake Gallagher (Westview Elementary), Kruiz Kuhn (Southview Elementary), Collin Landrum (Southview Elementary), Waylon Delong (Southview Elementary), Griffen Michael (Southview), Pierce Kreischer (Bloom-Vernon Elementary), Easton Large (Bloom-Vernon Elementary). The team is coached by Phillip Kuhn, Marc Kreischer, and Matt Large.

NEWARK — The Jackson Black Sox 10U team came, saw and conquered at the Nation’s Ohio State Championships this past weekend in Newark.

They competed in the ‘Select’ division of the tournament, winning all six of their games and taking home a state championship.

Pool play opened on Thursday against the Westerville Naturals. The game ended after four innings in a run rule by a score of 13-0. The Black Sox had 11 hits with Waylon Delong and Easton Large each having two. Cooper Marcum would start the game on the hill, but Griffen Michael pitched three of the four innings for the win.

In the second game, the Sox played the Premier Ohio Stallions from Strongsville. Though they trailed 4-3 entering the final at-bat, the Sox scored seven runs in the final inning to claim a 10-5 victory. They had 10 hits in the game with multiple hits by Large, Collin Landrum, and Jake Gallagher.

In the third game, the Sox faced off against T3 from Lorain, Ohio. The Sox jump out to a huge lead in the first by scoring seven runs, four of which came from a grand slam by Gallagher. Landrum, Cooper Marcum and Pierce Kreischer added multiple hits as well. Gallagher pitched all four innings as the Sox ended the game with another run rule by a score of 11-1.

As the Sox moved to bracket play, their first game was against the Anthony Wayne Generals. Runs proved to be hard to come by because of the Generals outstanding defense. Lundrum and Large would pitch for the Sox and the final score ended up being 4-2.

In the semifinal, the game was very close early although a home run by Gallagher put the Sox up 3-1 in the third inning and they continued to pile on. Later in the fifth with the bases loaded, Delong hit a bases clearing triple to score Kruiz Kuhn, Braden Bobst, and Michael to end the game in a run rule by a score of 9-1.

It then came down to the championship game, the undefeated Black Sox against undefeated Twinsburg. The Sox jumped out to an early lead in the first with a squeeze bunt by Landrum and didn’t look back. They pounded out 14 hits, led by Marcum with four hits to earn the sweetest victory of them all, a 13-4 rule run win for the championship.

