NEWARK — The Jackson Black Sox 10U team came, saw and conquered at the Nation’s Ohio State Championships this past weekend in Newark.
They competed in the ‘Select’ division of the tournament, winning all six of their games and taking home a state championship.
Pool play opened on Thursday against the Westerville Naturals. The game ended after four innings in a run rule by a score of 13-0. The Black Sox had 11 hits with Waylon Delong and Easton Large each having two. Cooper Marcum would start the game on the hill, but Griffen Michael pitched three of the four innings for the win.
The Sox would like to thank their sponsors for making this possible: Bobst Auto Parts and Salvage, Southern Ohio Risk Management, Inc., Jones-Stephenson Insurance, Nea Henry of Appalachia Realty, Inc., Jackson Papa John’s, Charm Boutique, RD Blevins Auto Sales, EPR Roofing & Foam Systems, LLC, Mule Town Mini Mart, Cole Kirby & Associates, LLC, Seth Michael, Auctioneer, Mark Porter Auto Group, DBA Families for Willis, Nichol Willis, Treasurer, Wesbanco, Atomic Credit Union, #1 Buckeye Lawn and Landscapes, and K and M Auto Sales.
In the second game, the Sox played the Premier Ohio Stallions from Strongsville. Though they trailed 4-3 entering the final at-bat, the Sox scored seven runs in the final inning to claim a 10-5 victory. They had 10 hits in the game with multiple hits by Large, Collin Landrum, and Jake Gallagher.
In the third game, the Sox faced off against T3 from Lorain, Ohio. The Sox jump out to a huge lead in the first by scoring seven runs, four of which came from a grand slam by Gallagher. Landrum, Cooper Marcum and Pierce Kreischer added multiple hits as well. Gallagher pitched all four innings as the Sox ended the game with another run rule by a score of 11-1.
As the Sox moved to bracket play, their first game was against the Anthony Wayne Generals. Runs proved to be hard to come by because of the Generals outstanding defense. Lundrum and Large would pitch for the Sox and the final score ended up being 4-2.
In the semifinal, the game was very close early although a home run by Gallagher put the Sox up 3-1 in the third inning and they continued to pile on. Later in the fifth with the bases loaded, Delong hit a bases clearing triple to score Kruiz Kuhn, Braden Bobst, and Michael to end the game in a run rule by a score of 9-1.
It then came down to the championship game, the undefeated Black Sox against undefeated Twinsburg. The Sox jumped out to an early lead in the first with a squeeze bunt by Landrum and didn’t look back. They pounded out 14 hits, led by Marcum with four hits to earn the sweetest victory of them all, a 13-4 rule run win for the championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.