Local hunters active, successful during first weekend of Ohio's wild turkey hunting season

Turkeys harvested during the opening weekend of spring hunting season: Vinton County – 64; Jackson – 83; Athens – 80.

 Photo by ODNR

COLUMBUS – Ohio hunters checked 4,078 wild turkeys during the opening weekend of spring hunting season, April 22-23, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.


