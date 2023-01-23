Matt’s Take-Bengals are Headed to the AFC Championship, Jake Fraley joins Matt’s Take

In the words of Joe Burrow, all the ticket sites “better send those refunds,” as Cincinnati made a statement on Sunday against Buffalo. Cincinnati put on a near-perfect performance against Buffalo and showed the entire world they deserve more respect.


