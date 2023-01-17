Matt’s Take: Bengals Playoff Victory

Matt McAdow

Is anyone else’s blood pressure still through the roof after last night’s victory? I know mine is. At this point, I think I have watched the clip of Logan Wilson punching out the ball and Sam Hubbard returning it for nearly 100 yards over ten times. Last night was exactly what I thought it would be, an AFC North ugly battle between two teams who know each other very well.


