Nelsonville-York Grabs 21-Point Victory Over Wellston

WELLSTON – Nelsonville-York collected another Tri-Valley Conference victory on Tuesday night with a 60-39 drubbing of Wellston on the road. Leighton Loge paced the Buckeyes with 18 points on 9-12 shooting from the field.
The senior led the Buckeyes (6-3, 3-1) with eight in the first quarter, but Nelsonville-York still found themselves down 19-15 after the opening frame. Cyan Ervin scored six of his team leading 17 for the Golden Rockets (2-4, 0-3) that quarter.
Fortunes started to turn from there as the Buckeyes locked up on defense from thereon out.
They were able to hold Wellston to only four points in the second quarter, coming from a two-point basket from Ervin and a pair of free throws from Gunner Harmon, who finished with 13 on the night.
The Buckeyes went on to score 17 in the second frame with a litany of different players making an impact. Keegan Swope had five of his 13 points in that frame while James Koska had five of his total seven.
With all that, Nelsonville-York was able to go into the halftime break with a 32-23 lead.
Coming out of half, the story remained the same. The Buckeyes continued to grow their lead while holding the Golden Rockets to nine points in the third. Relying on another quarter of balanced scoring, Nelsonville-York jumped out to a 17-point lead going into the final quarter.
If the Buckeyes didn’t score at all in the final frame, they still would’ve walked out with a double-digit victory. Holding Wellston to only seven in the final quarter, Loge helped paced the Buckeyes with six in the fourth to get to the eventual 21-point victory.
Eric Decker is sports editor for the Athens Messenger.
