For the last month and a half or so, we have seen state after state announce its plan to either push back to fall season to the spring, or just cancel fall sports in total.
As it stands, 26 states, including Ohio for the time being have decided to move forward with fall sports starting at the end of this month.
Three of the five states that border Ohio (Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania) are also starting high school sports on time, as opposed to Kentucky and West Virginia opting to postpone.
While we continue to wait for official word from Governor Mike DeWine regarding contact sports, maybe his silence is his answer. I mean, various media outlets/reporters have asked him for the past two or three weeks about sports only for him to say less than nothing.
Granted it would also be easier for him just to say that fall sports are still continuing, instead of the OHSAA having to make a statement everyday about it. But it’s his method.
Either way, the bottom line is that fall sports 100 percent needs to happen.
The Ohio High School Football Coaches Association submitted a proposal to the governor weeks ago detailing protocols about how they would manage safety guidelines during games.
In turn, the coaches aided the Florida Coaches Association with similar guidelines, which were approved 9-0 to start practice on August 24 followed by games two weeks later.
Also, the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors accepted a proposal from OHSAA staff just yesterday that now allows schools to seek rights fees from local media outlets or video production companies to provide live video of their home regular-season Friday night football games during the 2020 season.
Another step in the right direction.
I understand there are a lot of factors and grey area to be dealt with, it is still very much possible to have fall sports, and even a limited crowd. It’s not an impossible task.
Iowa just finished up it’s high school baseball season back on August 1. Yes, it’s probably much later than they anticipated, but the fact remains they continued on with it, with fans in attendance.
According to a report, 96 percent of the teams finished the season, 94 percent of teams were unaffected while any COVID-19 cases were mild. And that was when cases were supposedly doubling every single day.
I get everyone is all about the numbers and looking at the cases of COVID-19 across the state, but are those numbers really accurate? Keep in mind hospitals do get money for COVID-19 cases, and I don’t blame them for taking advantage of it.
However, we can’t live in fear forever. If you’re afraid of getting it, then stay home and don’t go outside for the time being. But your fear shouldn’t prevent these student athletes from playing.
For those that have twitter, we’ve seen multiple athletes tweet ‘#IWantASeason’ for the last month or so, and I agree with them. Heck, DeWine started the hashtag.
I may want a season worse than they do. I haven’t covered a high school sanctioned event since March 11, and quite frankly I’ll go nuts if fall sports are pushed back.
Not to mention, for those kids who work tirelessly on improving at their respective sport, some of them have aspirations to play in college. Some kids are on the verge of getting scholarship offers, doesn’t matter whether it’s D-I, D-II, D-III, NAIA or whatever. They deserve a chance to make their dreams a reality.
I’m always pro-athletes, and if they feel like they can play through whatever situations, than let them play. Adjustments are not that hard to make.
Things may never go back to normal, or if so it won’t be for a long time. At some point, we have to learn to just deal with it and move on.
My dad used to tell me all the time that life stops for no one. Adversity hits everyone in some way, shape or form at some point in everyone’s life. Well, it’s hit us all now at once. But we can still deal with it and move past it.
Take whatever precautions you feel necessary, but it’s time to get things back to normal, or whatever the new normal may be.
Having fall sports can be the beginning of that.
