Well, summer is officially upon us and that means another season of high school sports has come to an end.
While we all had our share of adjustments, the most important thing is that the student-athletes were able to play a complete season without much interference for the most part.
I will openly admit that I absolutely can’t wait to enter a stadium or gymnasium and see it completely filled to the brim with not a mask in sight, unless you choose to continue wearing yours.
I look forward to seeing all of you come late August and beyond, but until then, I’m going sit back and enjoy the summer for a little bit.
I had some fun reliving some moments a couple weeks ago, so I figured let’s do it again and remember some of the games of the area from this past season:
Football: Wellston wins TVC title
Wellston never got their chance to play Athens due to COVID related issues, so it came down to a showdown with Vinton County.
The Vikings had won the last eight straight games over the Golden Rockets, but that all changed on that October 2nd evening.
Jon Garvin bulldozed his way to over 100 yards and three touchdowns on the ground to pace the offense.
Defensively, they forced five turnovers which included an interception and fumble recovery by Chase Ingalls. He also added a touchdown catch in the third quarter which seemingly put the game on ice, clinching the TVC title in the process.
Boys Soccer: Jackson wins FAC championship
It was the one thing on Jackson’s checklist it had never done. Jackson’s senior class had engaged with many tough battles with Chillicothe, but couldn’t get over the hump.
However, it had one final shot to take down their foe.
The Ironmen were riding all the momentum after capturing their third sectional title in a penalty shootout win over Circleville just days before.
It was scoreless at halftime, but it didn’t remain that way. Off a corner kick from Collin Ghearing, the ball found Trent Wolford in the back corner and he did the rest with a header into the back of the net for the 1-0 win to earn a share of the FAC.
Girls Basketball: Oak Hill defeats South Webster in double OT
It was the day after Christmas, snow on the ground, delays and cancelations are happening left and right.
However, both team engaged in Saturday afternoon battled and what a treat it was.
Oak Hill’s Brooke Howard converted what was thought to be the game-winning scoop layup with six seconds left, only for South Webster’s Bri Claxon drove down the court and converted her on layup to beat the buzzer.
It was the same sequence again in overtime. Howard banked in a bucket for a 59-57 lead with six seconds left, yet Claxon answered right back with a bucket at the buzzer, forcing double overtime.
Howard continued to be a force and threat, but it was Chloe Chambers who ultimately sealed the deal with her free throw shooting as the Oaks picked a huge road victory in SOC II action.
Softball: Abby Faught no-hits Athens
For Athens, it was just simple. A win guarantees a share of the TVC title. Point blank period.
All it had to do was beat Vinton County, which it had already done earlier in the season.
That proved to be a much taller task as the Bulldogs were tagged for six runs thanks in part to two RBIs from Kerrigan Ward and another one from Taylor Houdasheldt.
But the day belonged with Abby Faught, who was pure money in the circle as she tossed a no-hitter and added three RBIs of her own to smash the Bulldogs’ hopes of claiming the TVC.
Volleyball: Jackson shocks Fairfield Union
This game happened almost nine months ago, and I still can’t believe the comeback that took place.
Jackson looked dead in the water, trailing the Falcons 2-0 and reeling in the third set on the brink of the season being over.
However, tied 20-20, Sydney Hughes went back to the serving line and went on a 5-0 run with an ace to keep the season afloat.
With Jackson holding an 18-17 lead, it ended on a 7-2 run behind Halle Hughes, Kaycee Perkins and Jorja Bapst to advance to a fifth set.
Perkins powered down three kills and came up with a block that allowed Jackson to get ahead 11-5. Fairfield Union cut the lead down to 13-11, but a serving error followed by a kill from Kloe Zink complete the comeback for the win.
