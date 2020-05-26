While there’s still no official announcement as to whether football will or will not be played this fall, the OHSAA dropped a huge bombshell last Wednesday that changed the outlook for years to come.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors voted and approved the expansion of the OHSAA football playoffs from eight schools per region to 12, beginning in the 2021 season.
It wasn’t just approved, it approved by a 9-0 unanimous vote.
“We still have details to work out regarding the format and specific season dates, but this vote by the Board gives us the green light to finalize those details for 2021,” said Beau Rugg, Senior Director of Officiating and Sport Management for the OHSAA and the Association’s football administrator. “We are thankful for the Board’s support on this proposal, which will bring all the great things of playoff football to 112 additional schools and communities.”
During the first round of the playoffs, the top four seeds will have a bye, while the No. 12 seed will play at the No. 5 seed, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8.
In the second round, the No. 1 seed will play the winner of the 8 vs. 9 game; the No. 2 seed will play the winner of 7 vs. 10; the No. 3 seed will play the winner of 6 vs. 11 and the No. 4 seed will play the winner of 5 vs. 12.
The expansion will increase the number of football playoff qualifiers from 224 to 336. Last year there were 709 schools in Ohio that played 11-man football. Football is the only OHSAA team sport in which not every school qualifies for the postseason.
Rugg also noted that the football finals in 2021 are expected to end during the same weekend as previously scheduled (Dec. 2-5). Schools will still be permitted to play 10 regular-season contests. More than likely meaning that the football season will start a week earlier then usual.
The higher seeded teams will have the opportunity to host their playoff games during the first and second round of the playoffs.
This is the first time since 1999 that the OHSAA has expanded the playoffs for football.
The OHSAA football playoffs began in 1972 when only 12 schools qualified for the playoffs (four schools in each of three classes). Expansion first came in 1980 when the OHSAA changed to five divisions with eight teams each (40 total qualifiers). A sixth division was added in 1994 (96 total qualifiers) and the number of qualifiers was increased to eight schools per region in 1999 (192 total qualifiers). A seventh division was added in 2013 to bring the number of qualifiers to 224.
The decision has led to a lot of mixed reactions among various coaches and others throughout the state since the announcement.
Which sort of leads to this question: Is expansion a good thing?
Personally, I wasn’t the biggest fan of the expansion initially, but I also see both sides of the coin and maybe change could be a good thing. I also look at it from the perspective that the more teams can get in, the more unpredictable it can be. More importantly, the more kids can experience playoff football, the better.
On one hand, some feel that having 12 teams in the playoffs simply water down the accomplishment of having a winning record and advancing to see week 11. Teams scratch, fight and claw their way all season to be inside of that top eight, and it makes week 10 much more thrilling since everything is on the line.
On the other hand though, some programs haven’t had the chance to host a playoff game ever, let alone play in a playoff game. Perfect example is Vinton County, who hasn’t made the playoffs since 2004 when it was in Division III and got shutout by Canal Fulton Northwest in a No. 3 vs No. 6 matchup.
Had this expansion started last season, then Wellston would have hosted a playoff game for the first time as a No. 8 seed and played against No. 9 seeded Oak Hill. It couldn’t have been a better scenario for Wellston. The stadium would have been completely packed and Wellston would have raked so much money in concession sales among other things.
But furthermore, it all comes down to the players who work tirelessly throughout the summer and during the season in hopes of making the playoffs.
I’ve been to the playoff twice back when I was in high school back in 2007 and 2009, hosted a playoff game in the 2009 season and won. I’ll never forget that feeling when that final whistle sounded and victory was etched in stone.
Truthfully, it doesn’t matter how many years a team has made the playoffs. Each year it’s a new team and it has a different feeling, which makes the accomplishment that much more special.
It’s special for the team and an incredible experience for the players, and it brings so much pride to the community.
There were 709 teams that played high school 11-man football in Ohio last year and 224 teams qualified for the playoffs. Under the new format, 336 teams will qualify.
High School athletics is all about rewarding kids for their hard work and dedication. Adding more teams to the playoffs will accomplish that. Now those teams on the bubble will get the chance to experience something special.
It may not roll off the tongue smoothly like saying ‘March Madness’ does, but October Madness doesn’t have a terrible ring to it. Let the upsets begin.
