The fact we survived the wildest and craziest year in modern history is a victory in itself.
Adaptability was at an all-time high, the world was literally shut down for months and panic set it across the nation because of the uncertainty.
However, we somehow managed to adjust to protocols that were set and continue somewhat normally back to our everyday lives.
In a sports sense, it has been anything but a normal year for the most part. I still remember being at the Convocation Center on March 11 for Division III regional semifinal boys basketball action when restrictions were put in places in terms of restricted crowds.
The feeling of walking into a 10,000 seat arena and only seeing maybe 275 people was weird, uneasy, and you almost felt out of place.
However, that has become somewhat the new 'normal' for the time being, and it doesn't appear like that's going to change anytime soon.
As long as the kids still get to play and have a season, I'll adjust to any protocol necessary.
Now that 2021 is just days away and I know we're all looking forward to turning the page on a crazy 2020, let's reflect a little and countdown the top 10 area games/moments from this year.
10). Oak Hill survives South Webster in double overtime
Yes, this game just happened days ago, but it absolutely deserves to be on this list.
Conference game following Christmas, clutch shots being made left and right, plus double overtime. And to think, I nearly decided not to go.
Brooke Howard came up with two clutch buckets, only to be matched at the buzzer both times by South Webster's Bri Claxon in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Ultimately in double overtime, the Oaks forced the ball out of Claxon's hands in the final seconds which turned into a missed shot and ultimately victory for the Oaks, who are currently on a three-game winning streak.
9). Vinton County shocks Athens at Joe Burrow Stadium
The Vikings had just blown a fourth quarter lead to Meigs in their season opener, and now had to play at Athens, who they hadn’t beaten Athens since 1995.
But there was a different feeling in the air that night at Joe Burrow Stadium.
The Vikings were in full control every step of the way, running 71 offensive plays compared to 42 for Athens. While Vinton County had trouble with Athens’ passing attack, the Bulldogs couldn’t stop the Vikings from rushing for 340 yards.
Broc Moore scored the final two touchdowns for the Vikings, totaling 20 carries for 110 yards on the evening.
In addition to snapping the losing streak to Athens, the Vikings later went on to earn their first home playoff win over Belmont Union Local.
8). Jackson falls in final seconds to Tri-Valley
Nothing was pretty about this game, but then again, that's how playoff football can be sometimes.
Neither team had an offensive rhythm and turned the ball over, but Tri-Valley had a 7-0 halftime lead after finding the endzone off a Jackson turnover.
The lead got built up for 14-0 before Jackson finally caught a break as the Scotties fumbled and it recovered the ball. Cade Wolford scored a couple plays later to put it on the board.
After another fumble by Tri-Valley, Evan Spires found Wolford for a 16-yard touchdown, but the two-point conversion was dropped.
Although Jackson got the ball back with three minutes left, its pass was tipped and intercepted to end the Ironmen's season.
7). Vinton County's Olivia Mayers qualifies for state
Vinton County didn't have the fortune this year of having its girls cross country team run at the state meet, but it was still represented at the top showcase.
Olivia Mayers finished 26th overall at the regional meet in Pickerington by finishing with a time of 20:20.9 to qualify.
She ended her final cross county race with a time of 20:20.4, good enough to take 73rd place out of 177 runners in the Division II girls race.
I'm sure the chocolate milk she was estatic about at the state meet tasted a little sweeter than usual before and after the race as she added another number to the banner hanging inside Vinton County's gym.
6). Jackson defeats Logan Elm in overtime
Have I ever mentioned how glad I am that Jackson has turf? Well I am, and it's games like this as to why.
It had rained all day, but stopped just a few minutes before gametime. A normal grass field would have been a pure mud, but not Jackson.
Anyways, Logan Elm struck first with a goal from Riley Schultz for a 1-0 lead at halftime.
The Braves got a little too aggressive, and fouled in the box, which set up Taylor Thorpe for the equalizer off a penalty kick.
The game went to overtime, and LE's keeper slipped on the turf, the only player to do so all night and with the ball still free, Kirsten Evans sent the game-winner into the back of the net, propelling Jackson to sectional final.
5). Pandemic 2020 shuts down spring sports
On a professional and personal level, this one hurt. It was the first time since I was three years old that I wasn't at a ball field either playing or covering a game, and it was horrible.
I felt even worse for the seniors, who were cheated out of their final season representing their respective schools. Even though I believed a season could still have been played, I understood the decision.
I made predictions that Jackson would win a sectional and that Oak Hill could have a run to district much like its girls basketball team, who will be mentioned later in the list did.
And in the end, stadiums lights were turned on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to represent them all the state, which was the last memory for that senior class.
4). Jackson boys soccer clinches share of FAC title
Jackson’s senior class had two final goals to check off its list, which was beating Chillicothe and winning at least a share of the FAC championship.
It had been trying for three and a half seasons to beat the Cavaliers, and pushed them to the limit a couple times only to fall 1-0 in the final minutes.
However, Jackson was coming off a Division II sectional final win over Circleville and had a ton of confidence, while the Cavaliers’ season had just ended in a Division I sectional final.
The two teams were scoreless in the second half until Collin Ghearing took the corner kick and found Trent Wolford, who finished with a header and the lone goal of the game which gave Jackson the win and a share of the conference.
3). Jackson stuns Fairfield Union in five-set comeback
I’ve seen a lot of wild volleyball games, but this one definitely cracks my top 10 list.
Fairfield Union took the first two sets and seemed on its way to a sweep. Remember, the Falcons were in a Division II district final last season.
However, the Falcons struggled in the third set to put their foot down and end it. With the set tied 20-20, the Ironladies went on 5-0 run with Sydney Hughes at the serving line to extend the game.
With momentum beginning to shift, the energy picked up for Jackson. It led 12-8 before the Falcons cut it down to 18-17. But kills from Halle Hughes and Jorja Bapst along with a block from Kaycee Perkins helped set the game to a fifth set.
Perkins powered down three kills and a block before a kill from Kloe Zink ended the game, completely the comeback for the Ironladies.
2). South Webster survives Vinton County in five sets
There’s very few matchups in Southeast Ohio that are as highly touted with as much star power as Vinton County and South Webster.
It lived up to its billing as this game when to a highly competitive five sets.
The Jeeps took the first set behind the play at the net from Faith Maloney, Bella and Bri Claxon. Despite some serving errors in the second set, the Vikings took a 17-16 lead after a kill from Zoey Kiefer. A kill from Lacy Ward and an ace from Sydney Smith helped the Viking claim the second set.
Vinton County led 20-16 in the third set, but the Jeeps went on a 4-0 run behind Bri and Graci Claxon. Later tied at 23, the Vikings committed a hitting error and a Bella Claxon kill give South Webster the win. Vinton County never trailed in the fourth set as kills from Smith and Ward pushed the game to a fifth set.
The Vikings jumped ahead 4-2, but the Jeeps answered back with a 5-1 run capped by an ace from Gwen Messer. With the game at 9-8 in favor of the Jeeps, they went on a 6-0 run to end the game and take the 3-2 victory.
1). Oak Hill's run to a district final
Undoubtedly one of the top five girls basketball games I’ve ever seen.
As a 12-seed, Oak Hill was the hottest team in the tournament, pulling off two ‘upsets’ over Northwest and Southeastern to make it to a Division III district final against Eastern Brown, who was 23-1.
The two titans went at it back and forth, but Eastern Brown had a little more firepower in the first half and managed its biggest lead of the game at 24-17 going into the break.
After being challenged at halftime, Oak Hill found its footing behind first team All-Ohioan Caitlyn Brisker and clawed its way back into the game, eventually taking a 34-33 lead in the fourth.
Coming down to the final seconds and Oak Hill leading 39-38, Eastern Brown’s Rylee Leonard converted a scoop lay-in with 5.3 seconds left that ultimately ended the Oaks’ Cinderella run.
