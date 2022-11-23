No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan To Face Off

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md.

 AP photo by Nick Wass

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — One of the greatest rivalries in sports seems set up for another classic.


Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments