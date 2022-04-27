WELLSTON — After just two months at the helm, Wellston head football coach Nolan Yates submitted his resignation to the Wellston City Schools Board of Education on Tuesday morning.
The resignation comes just over two months after his hiring as the Golden Rockets’ head coach on Feb. 14. Yates was hired to replace former head coach Mike Smith, who had served in the position for three seasons and led Wellston to a 2020 Tri-Valley Ohio Conference Championship.
Yates released a statement on Facebook on Wednesday morning to explain the reasons for his departure.
“As many already know I resigned as HFC on Tuesday April 26,” Yates said in the statement. “This was a very difficult decision that was made with great thought and consideration for all involved.”
Yates further elaborated by saying that his resignation came due to the inability to find a position that suited both his license area and the football program. He later stated the only position available was one in which he felt he was not suited for personally and professionally.
Yates previously taught at Vinton County in 2015 and resigned in 2018. He also served as the Vikings’ head football coach from 2006-09, where he collected a 11-29 record over four seasons. Under Yates, the Vikings never compiled a winning record and never finished higher than third place in the TVC-Ohio.
During his playing days, Yates starred as an offensive and defensive tackle for the 1993 Vikings where he picked up Special Mention all-Southeast District honoree honors.
Just two months after it believed its coaching search to be over, Wellston is back in the hunt. The 2022 season is fast approaching, and the time to find a suitable replacement for Yates is dwindling down.
