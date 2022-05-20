McDERMOTT — Both Oak Hill’s boys and girls track teams finished in the middle of the pack during the Southern Ohio Conference Championships at Northwest High School last week.
The Oaks ended the three-day meet with a modest team performance. The boys’ squad finished in sixth place with 29 points, and the girls’ team finished in eighth place with 32 points.
Although neither team amassed enough points for a high-ranking team finish, both the boys’ and girls’ teams accumulated a handful of impressive individual performances.
Ivy Gentry stood out as one of Oak Hill’s most impressive standouts on the girls’ team. The junior placed no lower than third place in the three individual events she competed in, and she acted as the anchor in the 4x100 relay. Oak Hill placed sixth in the 4x100 with a time of 56.23 seconds, behind fifth-place Notre Dame.
Gentry’s most impressive individual performance of the day came during the 100-meter dash, in which placed second with a time of 13.22. The junior crossed the finish line less than a quarter of a second behind Wheelersburg’s Bella Miller. Gentry also secured third place in the 200-meter dash after acquiring a time of 28.22.
The Oak Hill girls also secured a modest finish in the 4x200 relay. The squad of Brooke Howard, Brinlee Hardin, Abby Donley and Victoria Bodey completed the relay in 2:05.09, which was good enough for a seventh-place finish behind Minford.
The boys’ squad had a handful of impressive performances from its underclassmen. Freshman Walker Fowble placed fifth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:54.82, and he also claimed fourth in the 3200-meter run after completing the event in 11:19.00. Fellow freshman Caleb Chambers took home seventh place in the 400-meter dash after finishing with a time of 54.99.
Reagan Michael also secured a handful of decent finishes for Oak Hill’s boys team. The junior took seventh place in the 800-meter run and sixth place in the 1600-meter run with times of 2:13.31 and 4:56.73 respectively. Michael also took part in both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays, serving as the anchor in both events. Oak Hill claimed third place in the 4x800 after posting a time of 8:57.00.
The Oaks also found some moderate success when competing in field events. Gentry continued her successful outing when she placed third in the long jump after a 15 feet, one ¼ inches attempt. Jordan Horward took fourth in shot put after a 26 feet, seven inches throw. The only member of the the boys’ team to earn points in a field event was Kameron Maple, who placed sixth in the long jump after a 17 feet, nine ¼ inches jump.
Despite not breaking out of the middle of the pack in either the boys’ or girls’ team finish, Oak Hill still pulled out a few memorable individual performances throughout the meet. The few high-ranking finishes stood out, and showed that Oak Hill still has plenty of talent to work with.
