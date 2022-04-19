The start of the Oak Hill softball game at Waverly was a good defensive battle in action between rain storms on Wednesday, April 13.
In the end, Waverly won its third game in a row by a score of 7-0 over the visiting Lady Oaks.
Waverly sophomore Kendalynn Ficken delivered a two-run homer in the fifth-inning, creating a big momentum shift for Waverly, which had been holding a 1-0 lead up to that point. Ficken’s shot over the fence instantly moved the lead to 3-0, and before the frame was finished, Waverly had a 7-0 lead.
To start in the bottom of the fifth inning, Waverly’s Montanna Leeth led off with a double on a line drive to center field. Drea Tannehill followed with a sacrifice bunt to move Leeth to third. Then Ficken stepped to the plate and delivered her two-run shot, depositing the ball over the right field fence.
Even then, Waverly wasn’t finished. Aubree Fraley had the next big hit, smacking a triple to right field. Caris Risner followed with a single to right field, pushing Fraley home to make the lead 4-0. Faith Thornsberry followed with an infield single. Then Suzzy Wall doubled to left field to send them both home and make it 6-0. Katrina Entler had the final hit of the inning with a single to right field, scoring Wall to make it 7-0.
Waverly’s only other run came in the first inning. Fraley came up with a leadoff walk and scored on a double from Thornsberry. She advanced to third on a passed ball and appeared to score when Entler singled to right field. But the run was nullified by the officiating crew, ruling that Thornsberry was out at home.
Waverly coach Scott Hayes was proud of the maturity that his team displayed in that moment.
“They (the umpires) are just doing their job. They gave me the explanation for the rules and their interpretations of it. That’s fine. They’re paid to know them better than I am, so I don’t have any problem with that,” said Hayes.
“What I’m mostly proud of is that our girls are finally adopting the ‘next play’ mentality. That has been our personality since I’ve been here. No matter what adversity you face, you don’t worry about the moment that has passed. You just go out and make the next play. You can’t control what the umpires do, bad hops, or line drives that go right to someone (for an out). All you can do is go on to the next play, and the fact that it didn’t rattle them at all, even though there was a little bit of controversy going on, was great.”
Over the next three-and-a-half innings, it was a defensive battle between the two teams. Oak Hill pitcher Brenna Davis limited Waverly’s damage in the second, third and fourth innings. Risner had a two-out single in the third and that was it. Davis also ran her strikeout total up to seven through four innings.
Oak Hill had runners stranded on base in every inning of the game but the sixth, totaling 13 in all. In the second and third innings, the Waverly defense managed to wiggle out of a bases-loaded jam both times.
Oak Hill had just four hits in the loss. Cam Kirby led by going 2-for-4. Carly Jones was 1-3. Pitcher Brenna Davis was 1-4. From the circle, she gave up seven runs on 10 hits, while striking out six, walking one and hitting three batters.
For Waverly, Ficken was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for her two-run homer. Thornsberry was 2-3 with a double, one run and one RBI. Risner was 2-4 with a run and an RBI. Entler was 2-3. Leeth finished 1-3 with a double and a run. Wall was 1-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Faley was 1-3 with a triple and two runs.
“We had quality at-bats tonight. They didn’t turn out as hits or walks. Oak Hill made good defensive plays,” said Hayes. “The girls just stuck with it. We try to be aggressive early. We just have to keep grinding and playing one pitch at a time.”
Southern Ohio Conference Division II play continues for the two teams. Up next, Oak Hill will take on Eastern Friday night at home, while Waverly will face Minford at home on the same night.
