OAK HILL – Friday night the Oak Hill Oaks trailed for the first three quarters before taking a lead it would not relinquish to defeat the Waverly Tigers 49-41.
Oak Hill Wins Comeback Over Waverly
By Bret Bevens APG Media
Thanks to a late Oak Hill rally and a 5-for-26 performance from the foul line for Waverly, Oak Hill was able to preserve home court and pick up a big SOC II win.
In the opening quarter, thanks to the long ball, the Tigers hit three treys in the first quarter. For the Oaks, Kade Kinzel had a bucket four free throws and Michael added a bucket, Waverly led 14-8 lead through eight minutes.
In the second period, Waverly still had the touch from outside with another triple. But Harrison had the answer with a three-pointer for the Oaks. Kinzel, Braylon Howell and Reagan Michael all added a deuce to the Oak Hill cause in the second quarter.
The Tigers took a 25-20 lead into the locker room despite shooting 3-for-12 from the free throw line in the first half. On the other side, Oak Hill went 7-for-8 from the stripe in the first half.
Coming out of the locker room, Oak Hill looked to chip away at the Waverly lead and midway through the quarter had the lead to two, 30-28. Kinzel and Aidan Hall each added four points to the tally in the third quarter. Howell and A.J. Harrison added a bucket each. Through three quarters Waverly led 34-32, but Waverly’s free throws woes continued, going 1-for-8 from the line in the third quarter.
In the final quarter, Oak Hill took its first lead of the night. Just a minute into the quarter Howell drilled a three making the score 38-37 in favor of the Oaks. On the ensuing possession, Waverly turned the ball over and Howell completed an old-fashion three-point play to put Oaks up four. Howell had seven points in the last eight minutes. Fisher added six to the Oak Hill cause in the final quarter. Oak Hill went 8-for-13 from the line in the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was Oak Hill’s highest scoring quarter of the evening dropping in 17 points.
On the other side, the fourth quarter was Waverly’s worst scoring quarter, only managing seven points over the last eight minutes.
The Oaks had a pair of players in double figures. Kinzel led all scores with 14 and Howell finished with 11.
Ryan Haynes was the only Tiger to score in double figures with 11.
But the story was told at the foul line. Oak Hill was 19-for-26 for the game for 73 percent. The Tigers were 5-for-26 for 19 percent.
Bret Bevens is editor for the News-Watchman.
