WEST PORTSMOUTH — On Thursday, the Oak Hill softball team ran into the buzz saw that is the Portsmouth West Senators.

Facing the No. 2-seed in the Southeast District, the Oaks fell 5-0 in a D-III sectional final.

Oak Hill drew the tough assignment of junior Sydney McDermott, whose command on the rubber led to the Senators 23-2 regular season record.

Unfortunately for the Oaks, McDermott brought her A-game to the diamond allowing only one hit and striking out 15 in seven innings. The Oaks sole hit came from first baseman Bailey Howell.

Brenna Davis took the mound for Oak Hill and mostly kept Portsmouth West at-bay. Over her innings, Davis allowed nine hits and gave up two earned runs, but also struck out eight Senators.

What hurt Davis, and the entire team for that matter, were five costly errors that contributed to three unearned runs.

Oak Hill, the No. 23-seed, made its way to the sectional final after a 11-1 drubbing of West Union last Tuesday.

