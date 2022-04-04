BEAVER — The Oak Hill Oaks baseball team made their way to Eastern High School on Friday and came back home with a convincing 15-5 victory.
It didn’t take long for the Oaks to get on the board, taking a 4-0 lead after the top of the first through a passed ball, a walk by Isaiah Needham, and a single by Dylan Venegas in the first inning. The lead would have been more if not for the Eagles catching Venegas attempting to steal home.
Eastern responded with two runs in the bottom frame, both Mason Schaffner and Nate Havens crossing home plate through a Dylan Morton single.
The Oaks quickly responded in top of the second with two more runs, Rylan Sams adding both a RBI with a double and later tagging up on Aidan Hall flyout.
The bats cooled in both the Eagles’ second inning at-bat and the Oak Hill top of the third before Eastern drew within one run.
Oak Hill looked to escape a bases loaded situation as Braylon Lamerson stepped-up to the late with two outs. That wish did not become reality.
First, the Eagles scored on a passed ball and then a Lamerson double plated Havens and Morton. Lamerson’s attempt of legging out a triple was outdone by a successful 9-4-5 relay.
Now with the score 6-5, Oak Hill would score the next nine runs over the fourth and fifth innings.
A double by Ryan Sams scored Gavin Howe in the fourth, Sams later scoring on a bunt single from Isaiah Needham. Sams dominated at the plate and on the bump, going 4-4 with two doubles, and striking out 11 over five frames.
Oak Hill then scored six runs in the fifth inning, effectively putting on the finishing touches. The Oaks were led by Hall, Nate Clutters, Needham, and Eddie Abele, who all drove in runs in the frame.
The Eagles last attempt to continue the game saw Sams strikeout the final two batters. The game finished after five innings due to the OHSAA mercy rule of a ten-run lead after five innings.
Following two home games against Portsmouth West and Wellston earlier this week, Oak Hill goes to Northwest on Wednesday and Wheelersburg on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.