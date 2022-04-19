On Wednesday night, the Waverly Tigers went to battle with the Oak Hill Oaks and escaped with a narrow 3-2 victory.
Waverly struck first, plating a run in the bottom of the second inning after Tanner Nichols reached base on an error with one out. He took second on a wild pitch, went to third on a passed ball and then scored on a sacrifice fly from Creed Smith, giving the Tigers a 1-0 advantage.
Oak Hill moved in front with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning. Mason Davis started the rally by coming up with a two-out walk. Andy Meldick reached base on an error, and then Nate Clutters walked to load the bases. Another Waverly error allowed Davis and Meldick to score, giving the Oaks a brief 2-1 lead.
The Tigers came right back and took the lead in the home half of the inning. L.T. Jordan drew a leadoff walk, stole second base and took third on a passed ball. Then he headed home when Dawson Shoemaker came up with a one-out double. Peyton Harris followed with a two-out double to send Shoemaker across the dish, putting the Tigers in front 3-2.
Clutters, who was pitching for the Oaks, limited the damage the rest of the way. He gave up a hit to Hunter Hauck in the bottom of the fourth, but Hauck was thrown out trying to go to second on the hit to left field. Alex Boles came up with a two-out single for Waverly’s last hit in the game. The Tiger batters went down in order with Clutters striking out four of the last six batters he faced. In fact, he struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth inning.
For Waverly, pitcher Quinton Hurd (2-0) threw all seven innings for the complete game, giving up three hits, while striking out five and walking three.
This was a good ball game. Both pitchers threw well, and for the most part both teams played well defensively,” said Waverly coach Jeff Noble. “Hats off to ‘Q’ again for pounding the zone for his second win of the year.”
From the plate for the Tigers, Alex Boles was 1-for-2 with a walk. Dawson Shoemaker was 1-3 with a double, a run and an RBI. Peyton Harris was 1-3 with a double and an RBI. Hunter Hauck was 1-2 with a walk and a stolen base.
Leading the Oaks from the plate was second baseman Gavin Howell, who went 2-3. Mason Davis was 1-1 with a run and also walked twice.
Oak Hill suffered an 8-0 defeat to South Webster on Friday, but bounced back with a weekend double header sweep over Nelsonville-York by scores of 1-0 and 5-1. Then the Oaks fell to Minford 10-0 on Monday evening. Their overall record stands at 6-7. They were set to travel to Wellston Tuesday before taking on Eastern at home on Friday.
Waverly’s (7-3, 5-3 SOC II) home game against Wheelersburg was postponed Monday evening due to wet conditions. The Tigers were set to head to Portsmouth West on Tuesday evening. Weather permitting, they will go to Northwest Wednesday, Unioto Thursday and then be back home against Minford on Friday.
