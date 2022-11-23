ATHENS — The story of the 2022 Bobcats has revolved around the breakout of Kurtis Rourke and the historic offense carrying Ohio (9-3, 7-1) to the prospect of reaching the promise land.
With Rourke now out of the picture and the offense needing some support, it’s fitting that it’s ultimately the defense that played a huge part in punching their ticket to Detroit for the Mid-American Conference championship game. The Bobcats forced four turnovers in the 38-13 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday.
“Kurtis... he’s a great part of this team, he’s a great leader,” Kai Caesar, the star defensive tackle said after the win about stepping up following the loss of their quarterback. “But it’s a next man up mentality like coach always says and CJ [Harris] got it done. We believed in him 100% and nothing changed.”
For all the joy and optimism that surrounded the program for the recent months, Peden Stadium had a different feel than usual. Frank Solich Field was engulfed with angst as it ticked towards kickoff and the first few minutes of the game didn’t inspire too much more confidence.
Harris got the nod for his career start with Rourke injured and admittedly struggled through his first few snaps. The Bobcats had 38 total yards in the first quarter, 12 of those coming on the ground.
“Technically it was my first collegiate start so there were a little bit of nerves,” the redshirt sophomore said about his struggles initially “The team had my back. My teammates, the coaches, everybody had trust in me. I knew through it all that they were going to have my back so I had to have them too. It felt good to be out there.”
With how Ohio was performing offensively, it was incredibly concerning for a short time after the defense broke down and allowed Matt McDonald to hook up with Tyrone Broden on a deep seam for a 44-yard touchdown to open up scoring late in the first quarter.
Something about seeing their defense walk off the field disappointed after such a strong start to the night must’ve flipped a switch on the sideline. Because Harris and the rest of the ‘Cats reverted straight back to what we’ve seen all season, taking over from that point on and scoring 28 consecutive points.
“First start nerves. It kind of came out in a little bit something different but we just knew that we had to buckle down and do what we did best,” Harris said regarding what caused the offense to heat up. “We just started going to our usual plays and stuff that we know has been working all season and it just started clicking.”Sitting with a 7-0 deficit to begin the second quarter, Ohio went on a 12-play, 77-yard drive that culminated with Harris scampering up the middle on a designed run for a five-yard score to tie the game up.
That was the first of three straight touchdown drives for the Bobcats, and four overall in the second quarter alone.
The redshirt sophomore grabbed his first passing touchdown of the night on the next possession. A beautifully drawn up play sent the Bowling Green defense into shambles, allowing Sam Wiglusz to be wide open for the 20-yard score. It was the 11th touchdown of the year for the transfer from Ohio State.
Ohio kept receiving chances to score in the second because their defense refused to stop getting them the ball back. The Bobcats grabbed three interceptions in the second quarter alone, two from Tariq Drake and one from Zack Sanders.
Short rushing touchdowns from Sieh Bangura and Harris propelled Ohio to a 28-7 lead into the break.
Coming out of the half with a three-score lead, Ohio’s offense shouldn’t have been and was not asked to do much. But what they were asked to do, they ran to perfection.
The Bobcats clearly wanted to lean on the run in order to waste clock. A 15-play, 71 yard drive that resulted in a made field goal from Nathaniel Vakos killed 7:39 off the clock in the third quarter.
The Ohio defense created even more disruption late in the third. Consistent pressure from the defensive line finally got to McDonald, forcing him to cough up the ball deep in his own zone. Keye Thompson recovered the fumble to add on to 11 tackles and a sack in a key performance from the linebacker.
Ohio capitalized with Harris being able to take a speed option 12 yards into the endzone for his third score of the game. If that score wasn’t already the dagger into the hearts of Bowling Green, it certainly was twisting into the wound.
From going 3-9 last season, projected to be a bottom-of-the-barrel team in 2022 to clinching the MAC East is an impressive and inspiring turnaround. The journey is far from over, but what Ohio and its program have accomplished this year should, and certainly will be appreciated by those in Athens.
“It speaks volumes to the leadership of this football team and the ability to trust this staff to push them,” Tim Albin, the head coach of the Bobcats said after the win regarding the resiliency of this team.
Eric Decker is sports editor for the Athens Messenger.
