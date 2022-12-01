Ohio Prepared To Handle One Of The MAC's Best Defenses In Detroit

Players on the Ohio defense celebrate a stop during the matchup against Bowling Green.

 Photo by Eric Decker/Vinton Jackson Courier

WAVERLY — Over the past few weeks, Tim Albin has shown a unique perspective regarding the outlook of his team now coming up on the chance to win their first Mid-American Conference title in 50+ years.


Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments