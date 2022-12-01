Ohio Prepared To Handle One Of The MAC's Best Defenses In Detroit

WAVERLY — Over the past few weeks, Tim Albin has shown a unique perspective regarding the outlook of his team now coming up on the chance to win their first Mid-American Conference title in 50+ years.
It’s been one of appreciation. He and the rest of the staff aren’t forgetting to appreciate the good times while they’re still here. It’s nice to see that the coaches and program understands how special of a moment they’re in, but they have more than enough time once the season’s over to look over their accomplishments.
They still have a championship to go win.
Saturday, the Bobcats (9-3) will be traveling up to Ford Field in Detroit to take on Toledo (7-5) in the MAC Championship. The Rockets have lost both of their last two contests, partly due to already clinching the MAC West weeks ago and having the opportunity to rest starters. The record is somewhat deceiving here, Toledo has clearly been one of the best teams in the conference all year.
“It’ll be another huge challenge for our defense,” Albin said bluntly during his weekly press conference on Monday. “About getting help to the receivers but you have to be mindful about the running game, because they can do both. It should be a whale of a game.”
Ohio leads the conference in scoring this season (34 points-per-game) but Toledo (33.3 points-per-game) is the only other team averaging more than 30 a game. The Rockets’ advantage comes from their defense.
While playing vastly better over the past few weeks, Ohio’s defense is still middle-of-the-road in terms of overall numbers. Toledo on the other hand has played outstanding defense all year long, leading the league in both passing yards-per-game and overall yards-per-game.
It’s going to be an insanely tough test, but there’s a reason why Ohio has been the top offensive team in the conference this season.
“We got a chance to see them last year, and they really got after us,” Albin said about having to go up against, statistically, the best defense in the conference. “Their front-seven is dominant and they’ve got a back-end to match it. The numbers are the numbers, they say they’re really, really good and they are. Multi-pressure, multi-front. The two defensive lineman, #1 and #94, we’re going to have to know where they are at all times and be smart. We’re going to have to pick-and-choose our spots but we’ve got to continue to take care of the football in this type of game and we’re going to have to be sound in special teams to give us our best chance.”
Ohio has been able to pull out some wins this season simply by outscoring their opponent. It doesn’t seem like that will be the case this weekend in Detroit. If Ohio is going to want to bring home their first MAC title since 1968, they’re going to have to play complimentary football on all phases and hope that their defense can just hold up enough to allow the offense to create some breathing room.
Eric Decker is sports editor for the Athens Messenger.
