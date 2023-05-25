Ohio's wild turkey season results through May 21

Here is the number of wild turkeys that have been harvested locally so far during the spring hunting season: Vinton County – 170; Jackson – 176; Athens – 231.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s wild turkey hunters have harvested 15,555 birds in the spring season through May 21, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.


