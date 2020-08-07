Jackson at Wellston (copy)

Jackson’s Tristan Prater stares down Wellston’s defender after scoring on a 19-yard touchdown catch last season. On Friday, the OHSAA approved a six-game season with every team being playoff eligible despite their final record. The season will be begin as slated on August 28. 

 Photo Courtesy of Derrick Webb, Southern Ohio Sports Authority

COLUMBUS — Finally, an answer. 

After months of uncertainty surround the fate of fall sports, the OHSAA has approved a six-game football season for the 2020 season. 

The season will begin on August 28 as regularly scheduled with the playoffs slated to begin on the week on October 9. 

In addition to the approval of a six-game season, every team that plays will make the playoffs, regardless of their final record. However, schools must commit to participating in the playoffs by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, September 17. 

Schools may withdraw from the playoffs without penalty until Thursday, September 24.

Those schools that either choose to not play in the playoffs or are eliminated from the playoffs have the option to schedule additional regular season contests through Saturday, November 14. 

Playoff seeding will be voted on by the coaches the week of September 28 with the Harbin Ratings system being suspended for the 2020 season. 

All games through the regional semifinal, and possibly regional finals, will be hosted by the team with the higher seed with the state championships ending no later than Saturday, November 21. 

