OHSAA postseason softball brackets released

With the finish to the 2023 regular season softball season fast approaching, the Ohio High School Athletic Association recently released Sectional & District bracket seeding for the postseason.
DIVISION II
Representing Athens County is the No. 1 team in the state, Athens (19-0). After receiving a first-round bye, it will play the winner of Warren (4-15) & Washington (1-13) in the Sectional Final on May 10.
If Athens wins that matchup, it will go up against the winner of Logan Elm (11-6) and Vinton County (9-6) on May 15 at Ohio Softball Field on Ohio University’s campus.
DIVISION III
In Division III, Alexander, Federal Hocking and Nelsonville-York represent Athens County.
The Lady Buckeyes (6-11) earned the No. 23 seed, facing off against North Adams (4-9) at home on May 9. If Nelsonville-York can win, it will match up against No. 2 seeded West on the road on May 11 in the Sectional Final.
Alexander (6-12) earned the No. 24 seed, matching up with Chesapeake (5-11) in the Sectional Semi-Final on May 9 at home. If the Spartans win, it will match up against No. 1 Wheelersburg (18-0) on the road on May 11 in the Sectional Final.
Federal Hocking (2-14) earned the No. 31 seed and will be matched up on the road against Piketon (9-8) in the Sectional Semi-Final on May 9. If Federal Hocking can win, it’ll match up against No. 7 Wellston (13-5) on the road in the Sectional Final.
Division IV
Representing Athens County in Division IV will be Trimble. The Lady Tomcats (6-12) earned a No. 12 seed and will be matched up against No. 5 Southern (11-3) on the road on May 10 in the Sectional Final.
If Trimble can win, it will match up against the winner of Eastern Meigs (12-5) and Whiteoak (5-10) at the University of Rio Grande on May 16 in the District Semi-Final.
