OHSAA Recognizes Local Stars
By Courtesy of OHSAA
Dec 7, 2022

COLUMBUS – All-Ohio football players were announced Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

2022 Honorable Mention
• QB: Isaac Molihan, Vinton County
• RB: Garrett Brown, Vinton County
• LB: Dawson Brown, Vinton County
• RB: Cade Wolford, Jackson
• WR/TE: Jacob Wood, Jackson
• LB: Landon Camp, Jackson
• OL: Evan Fisher, Oak Hill

First Team Offense
QB: Jacob Winters, Jackson
