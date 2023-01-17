Ohio High School Athletic Association

COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced a partnership with nonprofit organization Esports Ohio and to support and promote its annual state tournament in May. There are currently 250 schools that have teams affiliated with Esports Ohio.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments