Parker Mock pins down Athlete of the Week

Mock, a junior, finished fifth in the 130-pound weight class at the Regional Championship, so she was an alternate for the state championship meet held last Saturday in Columbus.

 Submitted photo

Vikings’ wrestler Parker Mock is the Athlete of the Week.


