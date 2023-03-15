Vikings’ wrestler Parker Mock is the Athlete of the Week.
Parker Mock pins down Athlete of the Week
- By Miles Layton Editor
This is the first year that the Ohio High School Athletic Association has sanctioned girls’ wrestling.
“What I love about wrestling is how hard it is it challenges you physically and mentally but the end result is worth it when you get your hand raised at the end of a match and knowing all of your hard work and dedication has paid off,” she said.
Mock, a junior, finished fifth in the 130-pound weight class at the Regional Championship, so she was an alternate for the state championship meet held last Saturday in Columbus.
Mock thanked her wrestling coaches – Vikings’ Head Coach Marcus Games along with assistant coaches and volunteers including Coach Rob Cline, Coach Travis Bucklew, Coach Tyler Mullins and her dad, Coach Jason Mock. She is looking forward to next season.
“I would also like to mention my coaches,” she said. “Thank-you for the early morning practices and all the extra time and practices to make me better and get me as far as I did this season. I’m looking forward to next season and making my school and community proud.”
An all-around athlete and high achieving academic scholar who is always on the Honor Roll, Mock has great praise for VCHS.
“Vinton County High School, my teachers, and the community has been very supportive,” she said. “They are always ready to show up and give the support for every student.”
Mock is an honor student, also a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 4-H member, Future Farmers of America member, and an active member of Outreach North Church in McArthur. She also has been a varsity cheerleader for basketball and football for the past 3 years.
Mock holds the school record for pole vault – a record that currently stands at 8’10”.
Mock placed 6th at District Championship meet in the pole vault and 7th in 100m hurdles.
Mock has varsity letters in wrestling (first and only letter in girls wrestling), cheerleading, and track
In 4-H Mock has won grand champion market hog for the past 2 years, as well as reserve champion market goat twice. In 2021 she was named Showman of Showman at the Vinton County Fair. She has also won Overall Goat Exhibitor every year she’s been in the program.
