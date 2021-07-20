The winners from Jackson’s Punt, Pass and Kick competition during its youth camp from left-to-right: Paxton Boggs (second grade), Brady Witt (third grade), Carter Chavez (fourth grade), Jacob Gallagher (fifth grade), Coen Oyer (sixth grade), Aidan Lloyd (seventh grade) and Wes Clagg (eighth grade).
