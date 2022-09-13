PIKETON — Behind a team effort, Piketon found themselves back in the win column and started the week off with a non-conference volleyball win on Monday evening. The Lady Redstreaks earned their fourth victory of the season sweeping the Wellston Golden Rockets 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-13).

