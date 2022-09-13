PIKETON — Behind a team effort, Piketon found themselves back in the win column and started the week off with a non-conference volleyball win on Monday evening. The Lady Redstreaks earned their fourth victory of the season sweeping the Wellston Golden Rockets 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-13).
“We came off a couple tough games and had some really good practices. The girls are getting their heads on straight again, and they came out and played really well tonight,” Piketon coach Lori Russell said.
“They showed their potential, really powerful hitting tonight, and we did well in that area; most of our hits were kills in the first set. Jazz’s first six hits were kills, so they did a nice job. We’ve been trying to do some spot serving. We missed a few but they were warming up and working hard for Zane Trace and Unioto games this week.”
In the first set Piketon jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead, forcing Wellston to call a timeout. The Redstreaks then pushed the lead to 18-3 later in the set before going on to take the opening set of the night 25-10 and a 1-0 match lead.
Wellston took an early 4-1 lead in the second set. Piketon then tied the set 5-5 before using a 3-0 burst to take an 8-5 lead. After an ace by Kennedy Jenkins, the Redstreaks pushed the lead to 16-11, taking their largest lead of the set. After an ace by Laken Pederson and a kill by Jenkins, the Redstreaks ended the set on a 11-4 scoring run taking a 2-0 match lead with a 25-15 win in set two.
Piketon stormed out to a 10-1 lead in the final set. The Golden Rockets got within 14-8 in the middle of the set. The Redstreaks then scored 11 of the next 16 points, winning the set 25-13 and sweeping the match.
Golden Rockets (2-5) travel to Nelsonville-York (7-1) on Thursday.
