Postseason paths are set for the Jackson and Vinton County varsity baseball teams as sectional tournament action begins on Saturday, May 14.
The Jackson Ironmen had the honor of being the top-seeded team in Division II, sporting a record of 15-3. That allowed them to receive a first-round bye and await their opponent. They could potentially face the Vinton County Vikings.
The 17th-seeded Vikings (5-12) will head to Pickaway County on Saturday, May 14 to take on the 16th-seeded Logan Elm Braves (6-12) at 12 noon. The winner of that game between Logan Elm and Vinton County will head to Jackson on Monday, May 16 for a 5 p.m. game against the Ironmen. Should the Ironmen win that May 16 game, they will have the opportunity to host the sectional final on Wednesday, May 18 at 5 p.m.
In Division III, Zane Trace (18-2) was the top seeded team. The Wellston Golden Rockets (15-3) were seeded fifth and will host 28th-seeded Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-16) on May 16 at 5 p.m. Should the Golden Rockets win that game, they would be in line to host the sectional final on Thursday, May 19 at 5 p.m. and face the winner between 12th-seeded Piketon (8-11) and 21st-seeded North Adams (5-10).
Also in Division III, the 13th-seeded Oak Hill Oaks (9-11) will open at home on Monday, May 16 at 5 p.m. versus the visiting 20th-seeded Southeastern Panthers (5-11). The sectional final for that bracket is scheduled to be played on Thursday, May 19 at the home of the highest remaining seed. Oak Hill could potentially be traveling to fourth-seeded Minford (13-5) for that game.
Complete brackets are attached to the online version of this story at vintonjacksoncourier.com/sports .
