Postseason paths are set for the Jackson and Vinton County varsity softball teams as sectional tournament action begins on Saturday.
The top seed teams by division in the 2022 Southeast District tournament include Unioto (15-1) in Division II, Wheelersburg (14-1) in Division III, and Portsmouth Notre Dame (13-1) in Division IV.
In Division II, the third-seeded Vinton County Lady Vikings (15-4) will open at home on Monday, May 9 at 5 p.m. and will face the winner between 14th-seeded Waverly (6-8) and 19th-seeded Marietta (0-19). Waverly and Marietta will square off on Saturday, May 7 at noon to determine which team will head to Vinton County on Monday.
The 13th-seeded Jackson Ironladies (7-9) will travel to fourth-seeded Hillsboro (10-4) on Monday, May 9, for a 5 p.m. game. The sectional final for that bracket is set for Wednesday, May 11 at 5 p.m. and will be played on the home field of the highest-seeded remaining team.
In Division III, third-seeded Wellston Lady Golden Rockets (14-0) will open with a sectional final at home on Thursday, May 12 at 5 p.m. and will face the winner between Chesapeake (4-8) and Alexander (2-15). Those two teams will play each other on Tuesday, May 10 at 5 p.m.
The 23rd-seeded Oak Hill Lady Oaks (3-11) will host 28th-seeded West Union (3-7) on Tuesday, May 10 at 5 p.m. The winner of that contest advances to the sectional final at Portsmouth West (17-2) on Thursday, May 12 at 5 p.m.
Complete brackets are attached to the online version of this story at vintonjacksoncourier.com/sports .
